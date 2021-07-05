OnePlus devices aren't quite the flagship killers they used to be. Sure, its phones are stacked with the best specs money can buy today, but with prices now reaching into four digits, it's not the budget-friendly company it once was. If you've patiently waited for a sale on its newest phones, you're in luck. The 128GB OnePlus 9 is on sale today at several stores across the web for just $649, a much more affordable price than its initial launch.

There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 9, especially at this reduced price. It features an excellent 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 888 processor for smooth and speedy performance, and a massive 4,500mAh battery. Though the camera quality may not hit the peaks of Samsung's Galaxy S21 or the Pixel series, it still produces the best photos of any OnePlus phone so far. And one of our most significant issues with the phone got solved just last week, as OnePlus made its new update policy official. With four years of security patches promised, this is a device you can use for years to come.

At $649, this deal is just shy of an all-time low, though if you don't mind activating your phone on a carrier plan, you can save an extra $50 at Best Buy. This sale is active for both the black and purple models at Amazon and B&H as well, so feel free to grab it through your preferred storefront.