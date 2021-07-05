Welcome to Monday, everyone. Thanks to the recent holiday (coincidentally observed today), there's a plethora of sales available, including a few standouts I'd like to share. First up is Bridge Constructor Portal, the best game in the Bridge Constructor series and an absolute hoot. Next, I have Football Manager 2021 Mobile from Sega, an annual soccer management game that's well-reviewed. Last but not least is 9th Dawn III, a fantastic 2D RPG that offers hours of fun. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier on both our light and dark theme. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 62 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games