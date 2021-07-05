Welcome to Monday, everyone. Thanks to the recent holiday (coincidentally observed today), there's a plethora of sales available, including a few standouts I'd like to share. First up is Bridge Constructor Portal, the best game in the Bridge Constructor series and an absolute hoot. Next, I have Football Manager 2021 Mobile from Sega, an annual soccer management game that's well-reviewed. Last but not least is 9th Dawn III, a fantastic 2D RPG that offers hours of fun. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier on both our light and dark theme. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 62 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Learn Korean Language: Word Quiz Pro for Beginner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro: High-Quality Sounds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Demetrios $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Five Words - A Word Matrix Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. MAYATCH $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Stories: Your Choice (interactive novels) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Sudoku Challenge(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Super Soccer Champs $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Supercons Dark - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Valentine Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Stylish Text - Fonts, Symbols & Emojis $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Sun Locator Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. AI Music Player - with hand gestures! $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Best U - Be happy and feel great every day $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. NFC ReTag PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Notes $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Sound Sampler $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. GPS info premium +glonass $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. ProAudio Music Player $3.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Nature My - Europe $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. BikeComputer Pro $6.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Quadropoly Pro $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Throne Quest RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Truberbrook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Alien Shooter 2 - Reloaded $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. B.D.R.S : Biological Disaster Response System $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Surviving Titan $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Aftermath $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Ground Effect $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Juggle! $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Mixt $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Spirit $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Super Soccer Champs 2021 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Football Manager 2021 Mobile -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  38. Football Manager 2021 Touch -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Drawon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Knots Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Lines Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Outline Icons - Icon Pack - SALE! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Elegant Walls | UHD 4K Ad Free $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days