Welcome to Monday, everyone. Thanks to the recent holiday (coincidentally observed today), there's a plethora of sales available, including a few standouts I'd like to share. First up is Bridge Constructor Portal, the best game in the Bridge Constructor series and an absolute hoot. Next, I have Football Manager 2021 Mobile from Sega, an annual soccer management game that's well-reviewed. Last but not least is 9th Dawn III, a fantastic 2D RPG that offers hours of fun. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier on both our light and dark theme. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 62 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Korean Language: Word Quiz Pro for Beginner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro: High-Quality Sounds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Demetrios $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Five Words - A Word Matrix Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- MAYATCH $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stories: Your Choice (interactive novels) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Challenge(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Soccer Champs $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Supercons Dark - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Valentine Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stylish Text - Fonts, Symbols & Emojis $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Sun Locator Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- AI Music Player - with hand gestures! $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Best U - Be happy and feel great every day $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 5 days
- NFC ReTag PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Notes $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 5 days
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sound Sampler $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GPS info premium +glonass $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ProAudio Music Player $3.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nature My - Europe $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BikeComputer Pro $6.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quadropoly Pro $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Throne Quest RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Truberbrook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alien Shooter 2 - Reloaded $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- B.D.R.S : Biological Disaster Response System $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Surviving Titan $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aftermath $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ground Effect $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Juggle! $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mixt $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spirit $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Soccer Champs 2021 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Football Manager 2021 Mobile -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Football Manager 2021 Touch -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Drawon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Outline Icons - Icon Pack - SALE! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Elegant Walls | UHD 4K Ad Free $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments