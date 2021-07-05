My Friend Pedro is a Devolver Digital game focusing on tight, visceral combat, stylized visuals, and a trippy hallucinogenic story. And because that describes about 95% of Devolver Digital games: this is the one with a banana in it. The game got rave reviews when it released on PC and consoles back in 2019, and now there's a mobile version coming to Android.

To be clear, this is a mobile game first, not a port of the 2.5D slow-mo shooter. The original game is probably a bit too tight to translate well to touch controls, with its focus on precision shooting at multiple targets at once. Based on the screenshots in Play Store, the mobile version is using a more cartoony, super-deformed art style and a simplified control scheme. The ridiculous physics, which allows you to ricochet bullets off of a frying pan to hit bad guys behind cover while you kick-flip another guy's teeth out with a skateboard in the next room, appear to be intact.

Not much concrete info is available via the Play Store description. But if I had to guess, I'd say that the mobile version of My Friend Pedro is using an auto-run mechanic to get you through "37 action-packed levels" and the odd vehicle section, the better to let the player focus on racking up crazy shots and combos. Pre-registration is available now, and we'll be waiting patiently for a release, and news on what kind of monetization the game is using.