Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have the arrival of the official Stadia app for Android TV, a slick label editing app for Gmail, and the release for Zoom's PWA for Chrome OS. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Apps

Stadia for Android TV

Android Police coverage: Stadia is live for Android TV, and Google is celebrating with half off controllers

It sure took its time, but Stadia is now officially available on a wide selection of ATV devices, including the Shield TV. Oddly enough, this is an all-new app that's separate from the Stadia app for phones, and so it offers the same bottom bar UI as the Chromecast Ultra. Luckily the UI isn't extremely laggy like it is on the Chromecast Ultra. Anecdotally, performance appears to be much better on the Shield TV through this app than on the aging Chromecast Ultra, though the lack of HDR support on the Shield TV is a huge bummer.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

eLabels - manage email labels

Android Police coverage: This app fixes one of Gmail's biggest shortcomings on Android

If you've ever wanted to edit the labels in the mobile Gmail app but were sad to find out this option is only available on the desktop website, then perhaps eLabels will pique your interest. This app allows users to edit and create all the labels they would like for the Android app version of Gmail. So if you're looking to add more label options from your phone, now you can, with ease.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 apiece

Zoom for Chrome - PWA

Android Police coverage: The new Zoom PWA for Chrome OS is now available on the Play Store

Zoom had promised that it was working on support for Chromebooks, and the Zoom for Chrome - PWA is indeed the app everyone has been waiting for. All you have to do to get going is install the app and then sign in. Then you can start as many meetings as you wish. Both free and paid licenses can use the app, though there is no texting system, so all communication will have to take place over video, at least for now.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

OpenSky - Drone Flyer App

Android Police coverage: Google’s free drone safety app comes to the US

If you've ever wondered where you aren't allowed to fly your drone, OpenSky is the solution to your problems. The app comes from an Alphabet subsidiary (I.E., Google) and is designed to help those in the U.S. and Australia follow the regulations of their country when flying. There are also compliance maps from aviation authorities, and you can even request authorization for certain areas directly through the app. Heck, there's also a mission log available so that you can easily keep track of all of your flights.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Don't Forget Your Phone!

Don't Forget Your Phone is a simple app, but it's a useful one if you happen to own a Wear device. You see, you can use this app to notify yourself if you happen to leave your phone behind by receiving an alert whenever your Wear device disconnects from your phone. This way, you won't get far if you happen to forget your phone somewhere.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 apiece

Is it time yet? - Google Calendar countdowns!

Is it time yet is a simple app that can show users exactly how much time they have until their next event. You can view all of your events like this in a single spot, with easily viewable timers that ensure you'll never miss a meeting again. This is an app for those who wish to micromanage their time down to the second. Simple and straightforward. What's not to like?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

Sunny Side

Sunny Side is a simple weather app that reports the current UV index in your area. This can be important for many now that it's summer in the US since UV is known to cause skin cancer. So if you're worried about high UV days, this app not only offers precisely that, it looks good doing so thanks to the slick minimal design. So if you're a fan of purpose-built apps, Sunny Side might be right up your alley.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Battery Indicators + Battery Charging Animations

Battery Indicators + Battery Charging Animations offers exactly what you would expect. It's an app that provides a slew of options to customize battery indicators. You can add a battery line above the notification bar, you can add a custom battery level circle around a camera punch hole, and you can even add battery percentage text to your screen for easy visibility. This is an all-in-one battery indicator customization app, and it performs its job admirably.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $1.99

Norton Safe Search

It would seem there are a few companies looking to ramp up competition in the Search space, and so Norton of all companies has just released an app for secure search. It's called Norton Safe Search, and you can use this releaser to view the safety rating of the sites in your search results, thus cutting down on the potential to click on something nefarious.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

RealPlayer Mobile

After all these years, RealPlayer is finally available on Android. While it would seem this video player has fallen out of fashion, it would appear it still has an audience. This app can connect to your desktop RealPlayer app for easy remote access, allowing users to bring their library anywhere, and Chromecasts are supported. Sadly, the app lacks many of the options you would expect from a video player, making for a barebones player for anyone who isn't part of the RealPlayer ecosystem.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $4.99

Photomyne Share

Photomyne Share is a standalone app to view photo collections from a single spot. These photo collections are ideally created with a separate scanner app for digitally storing older physical photos and slides, and so those within the Photomyne ecosystem can use this app to share with friends and family all of those tediously scanned pics. Why this can't be performed in a single app, I couldn't tell you. But hey, at least Photomyne users now have an option to share their scanned pics through a simple app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

DigitHall

DigitHall is a new release from Citrix, a company that focuses on offering solutions for application and desktop virtualization. DigitHall is basically a one-stop-shop for all of your virtualization needs. So if you need access to a virtual desktop and a bunch of virtual apps, then this is the app you're looking for. Of course, a subscription will be required.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Screenshot Editor

Screenshot Editor comes from Motorola, and it only works on Motorola devices. If you happen to own a device that supports this app, it's probably already installed, though you can now expect updates through the Play Store, which is convenient. Basically, you can use this release to take and edit screenshots, and you can indeed take screenshots that are longer than your screen. For those times you need a picture of full webpage instead of only what's visible on the screen.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Norton Core Secure Wireless Router

Norton Core Secure Wireless Router is a tie-in app for Norton's odd-looking wireless router. The thing looks like it's part of Disney World, donning such an odd shape. Of course, this app can control that device, so if you plan on picking up Norton's new router or happen to already own one, then this is the install you'll need to control your router anytime you please.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

