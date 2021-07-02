By this point, we know pretty well what to expect from Samsung when it comes to monthly security updates. Usually some international market will get the next month's release a little early, still in the waning days of the previous month — exactly like we just saw happen for the July release right at the end of June. And then if we're very good and patient, a few days later we start seeing the first releases start to appear for US carriers — just like what's happening right now.
This time it's AT&T getting us started, as the network makes available Samsung's July patch for last year's Z Flip foldable. It's no surprise to see the company's flagship devices leading the update crowd like this; don't say there aren't any benefits to shelling out nearly $1,400 on a smartphone.
Other releases will of course be following soon, and we'll keep this list here updated with them as they land.
Galaxy Z series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700USQS4DUF1, released July 1
