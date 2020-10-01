This story was originally published and last updated .
Google Play Pass, a program that gives subscribers no-charge, ad-free access to premium apps and apps with premium features, launched in 2019 with over 350 titles on its roster. Thing is, though, Google doesn't make it easy to suss out all of the apps participating in the program, whether through the Play Store or external documentation on associated Google sites. Great. Well, guess what? We're gonna give it a try and list as many apps participating in Play Pass as we can.
We sorted through all the initial titles listed in each app and game category showcased in the Play Pass tab of the Play Store and were able to find 251 of the apps available. Some apps, such as Tasker, aren't listed in the tab, but do have the Play Pass icon attached to their listings, so we're still on a "be on the lookout" mission for those remaining apps as with new apps coming into the program. Also, don't be surprised to see some duplicate titles, perhaps for generic games or apps — some of them come from different publishers!
Our markdown process admittedly took a giant gap last year, but we're back on the horse for 2021 with monthly updates. If you spot an app on Play Pass that we haven't listed, perhaps has a new name, is about to be taken off the program, or are a publisher who has an app in the program, get in touch with me at [email protected] and we'll bring it on.
Google, if you're reading this, you can make this easy and provide a full list of participating apps so that we don't have to do this silly business.
List of titles on Google Play Pass
|Title
|App or Game?
|Category
|Space Marshals
|G
|Action
|Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition
|G
|Action
|Smashy Road: Wanted
|G
|Action
|Reckless Getaway 2
|G
|Action
|Sea Battle 2
|G
|Action
|DUAL!
|G
|Action
|Grimvalor
|G
|Action
|Smashy Road: Arena
|G
|Action
|Reporter
|G
|Action
|OTTTD: Over The Top TD
|G
|Action
|Cat Simulator : Kitty Craft
|G
|Action
|Titan Quest
|G
|Action
|Lichtspeer
|G
|Action
|Dog Simulator Puppy Craft
|G
|Action
|Horror Hospital® 2 | Horror Game
|G
|Action
|Amazin Crime Strange Stickman Rope Vice Vegas
|G
|Action
|Annelids: Online battle
|G
|Action
|Grand Action Simulator - New York Car Gang
|G
|Action
|LIMBO
|G
|Adventure
|Wayward Souls
|G
|Adventure
|Lumino City
|G
|Adventure
|60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure
|G
|Adventure
|Old Man's Journey
|G
|Adventure
|NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits
|G
|Adventure
|What, The Fox?
|G
|Adventure
|Extreme Balancer 3
|G
|Adventure
|Jungle Adventures 3
|G
|Adventure
|Thimbleweed Park
|G
|Adventure
|Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|The Tiny Bang Story Premium
|G
|Adventure
|Suzy Cube
|G
|Adventure
|Death
|G
|Adventure
|Jungle Adventures 2
|G
|Adventure
|Jungle Adventures
|G
|Adventure
|SAMURAI II: VENGEANCE
|G
|Arcade
|Cameleon Run
|G
|Arcade
|Fancy Pants Adventures
|G
|Arcade
|Marvel Pinball
|G
|Arcade
|The Bug Butcher
|G
|Arcade
|Red Ball 3: Jump for Love
|G
|Arcade
|Chess
|G
|Board
|Checkers
|G
|Board
|Mahjong Epic
|G
|Board
|Checkers
|G
|Board
|Dominoes Jogatina: Classic and Free Board Game
|G
|Board
|Kakuro (Cross Sums)
|G
|Board
|RISK: Global Domination
|G
|Board
|Yachty Free
|G
|Board
|Matching King
|G
|Board
|Spider Solitaire
|G
|Card
|Reigns
|G
|Card
|Card Thief
|G
|Card
|Solitaire!
|G
|Card
|Briscola Online HD - La Brisca
|G
|Card
|250+ Solitaire Collection
|G
|Card
|Hearts
|G
|Card
|Reigns: Her Majesty
|G
|Card
|FreeCell
|G
|Card
|Card Crawl
|G
|Card
|Canasta
|G
|Card
|Euchre
|G
|Card
|Solitaire
|G
|Card
|Euchre Free: Classic Card Games For Addict Players
|G
|Card
|Pyramid Solitaire
|G
|Card
|G4A: Indian Rummy
|G
|Card
|Aces(R) Spades
|G
|Card
|FreeCell Solitaire
|G
|Card
|Crown Solitaire: A New Puzzle Solitaire Card Game
|G
|Card
|Solitaire
|G
|Card
|Spider
|G
|Card
|Pinochle
|G
|Card
|Bubble Blend - Match 3 Game
|G
|Casual
|Thomas & Friends: Race On!
|G
|Casual
|NR ShooterTM
|G
|Casual
|Hidden Folks
|G
|Casual
|Bubble PokeTM
|G
|Casual
|Brain game. Picture Match.
|G
|Casual
|Kids Learn About Animals
|G
|Educational
|Kids Learn to Sort
|G
|Educational
|My Town : Daycare
|G
|Educational
|Drawing for Kids Learning Games for Toddlers age 3
|G
|Educational
|My Town : Beach Picnic
|G
|Educational
|My Little Princess : Castle
|G
|Educational
|Toca Mystery House
|G
|Educational
|Kids Draw with Shapes
|G
|Educational
|Truck games for kids - build a house 🏡 car wash
|G
|Educational
|My Town : School
|G
|Educational
|Learn ABC Letters with Captain Cat
|G
|Educational
|My Town : Hospital
|G
|Educational
|Learn Letter Names and Sounds with ABC Trains
|G
|Educational
|Alive Alphabet: Letter Tracing
|G
|Educational
|Kids Connect the Dots
|G
|Educational
|Learn Letter Sounds with Carnival Kids
|G
|Educational
|My Town : Stores
|G
|Educational
|Kids Reading Sight Words
|G
|Educational
|Learn colors for toddlers! Kids color games!
|G
|Educational
|Learn to Read with Tommy Turtle
|G
|Educational
|Baby Wooden Blocks Puzzle
|G
|Educational
|Kids Learn to Count 123
|G
|Educational
|Baby Phone. Kids Game
|G
|Educational
|Puzzles for Toddlers with Learning Words for Kids
|G
|Educational
|Toca Mini
|G
|Educational
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|G
|Puzzle
|Energy: Anti Stress Loops
|G
|Puzzle
|2048
|G
|Puzzle
|Sudoku
|G
|Puzzle
|Nonogram.com - Picture cross puzzle game
|G
|Puzzle
|Flow Free: Hexes
|G
|Puzzle
|2048
|G
|Puzzle
|2048
|G
|Puzzle
|CONNECTION
|G
|Puzzle
|Mahjong 3 (Full)
|G
|Puzzle
|hocus.
|G
|Puzzle
|Red Herring
|G
|Puzzle
|Monument Valley 2
|G
|Puzzle
|Flow Free: Warps
|G
|Puzzle
|Jigsaw Puzzles Real
|G
|Puzzle
|Death Squared
|G
|Puzzle
|Shapes: Puzzle Game for All Ages
|G
|Puzzle
|Andoku Sudoku 3
|G
|Puzzle
|Classic Labyrinth 3d Maze - The Wooden Puzzle Game
|G
|Puzzle
|Lines - Physics Drawing Puzzle
|G
|Puzzle
|Mahjong (Full)
|G
|Puzzle
|Best Sudoku (Free)
|G
|Puzzle
|Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
|G
|Puzzle
|Sudoku
|G
|Puzzle
|Spot It: Find the Difference
|G
|Puzzle
|.projekt
|G
|Puzzle
|Square Paint
|G
|Puzzle
|Minesweeper Pro
|G
|Puzzle
|Disaster Will Strike
|G
|Puzzle
|Word Search Games in english
|G
|Puzzle
|Two Eyes - Nonogram
|G
|Puzzle
|Sudoku
|G
|Puzzle
|ELOH
|G
|Puzzle
|FRAMED
|G
|Puzzle
|Block Puzzle & Conquer
|G
|Puzzle
|100 Blocks Puzzle
|G
|Puzzle
|FRAMED 2
|G
|Puzzle
|Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium
|G
|Puzzle
|Cubes
|G
|Puzzle
|Moto X3M Bike Race Game
|G
|Racing
|Furious Car Driving 2020
|G
|Racing
|Absolute Drift
|G
|Racing
|Offroad Legends 2
|G
|Racing
|Stardew Valley
|G
|Role Playing
|My Bakery Empire - Bake, Decorate & Serve Cakes
|G
|Role Playing
|Roller Skating Girls - Dance on Wheels
|G
|Role Playing
|Magium - Text adventure RPG (CYOA)
|G
|Role Playing
|Rhythmic Gymnastics Dream Team: Girls Dance
|G
|Role Playing
|Sorcery! 3
|G
|Role Playing
|Sorcery! 2
|G
|Role Playing
|Sorcery!
|G
|Role Playing
|DIY Fashion Star - Design Hacks Clothing Game
|G
|Role Playing
|80 Days
|G
|Role Playing
|Sorcery! 4
|G
|Role Playing
|Hoplite
|G
|Role Playing
|Star WarsTM: KOTOR
|G
|Role Playing
|Mini Metro
|G
|Simulation
|Pocket City
|G
|Simulation
|This is the Police
|G
|Simulation
|Game Dev Tycoon
|G
|Simulation
|SimplePlanes - Flight Simulator
|G
|Simulation
|Fiz : Brewery Management Game
|G
|Simulation
|Getting Over it with Bennett Foddy
|G
|Simulation
|Extreme Landings Pro
|G
|Simulation
|Love Story Games: Teenage Drama
|G
|Simulation
|Taxi Game 2
|G
|Simulation
|7 Little Words: A fun twist on crossword puzzles
|G
|Word
|Crossword Puzzle Free
|G
|Word
|Word Search
|G
|Word
|English Guess The Phrase
|G
|Word
|Word Search
|G
|Word
|Work Breaker
|G
|Word
|Moon+ Reader Pro
|A
|Books & Reference
|Dictionary.com Premium
|A
|Books & Reference
|Encyclopedia by Farlex
|A
|Books & Reference
|Science Dictionary by Farlex
|A
|Books & Reference
|Deutsches Wörterbuch
|A
|Books & Reference
|Dictionnaire francais
|A
|Books & Reference
|Toca Kitchen Sushi Restaurant
|A
|Education
|ISS Live Now: Live Earth View and ISS Tracker
|A
|Education
|King of Math Junior
|A
|Education
|Star Tracker - Mobile Sky Map & Stargazing guide
|A
|Education
|Drawing Pad
|A
|Education
|Learn Spanish Phrases | Spanish Translator
|A
|Education
|King of Math
|A
|Education
|Flashcards - Study, Memorize & Improve Vocabulary
|A
|Education
|Mermaids
|A
|Education
|VoiceTooner - Voice changer with cartoons
|A
|Entertainment
|Voice changer with effects
|A
|Entertainment
|ColorMe - Coloring Book Free
|A
|Entertainment
|Decision Roulette
|A
|Entertainment
|White Noise Generator
|A
|Music & Audio
|Smart Recorder - High-quality voice recorder
|A
|Music & Audio
|jetAudio HD Music Player Plus
|A
|Music & Audio
|Rain Sounds - Sleep & Relax
|A
|Music & Audio
|Sound Meter
|A
|Music & Audio
|Perfect Piano
|A
|Music & Audio
|Voice Recorder
|A
|Music & Audio
|Real Guitar - Guitar Playing Made Easy.
|A
|Music & Audio
|Phonograph Music Player
|A
|Music & Audio
|Sleep Timer (Turn music off)
|A
|Music & Audio
|RevHeadz Engine Sounds
|A
|Music & Audio
|Ukelele Tuner
|A
|Music & Audio
|Voice Recorder Pro
|A
|Music & Audio
|myTuner Radio App: Radio and Podcasts
|A
|Music & Audio
|Tunable: Music Practice Tools
|A
|Music & Audio
|Photo Studio PRO
|A
|Photography
|Camera MX - Photo & Video Camera
|A
|Photography
|MIX by Camera360
|A
|Photography
|Nebi - Film Photo
|A
|Photography
|TouchRetouch
|A
|Photography
|PixelLab - Text on pictures
|A
|Photography
|Photo Editor
|A
|Photography
|Footej Camera
|A
|Photography
|Pixgram - video photo slideshow
|A
|Photography
|Pic Stitch - #1 Collage Maker
|A
|Photography
|Text on Photo - Fontmania
|A
|Photography
|Handy Photo
|A
|Photography
|Photo Editor PRO
|A
|Photography
|Easy Voice Recorder Pro
|A
|Productivity
|Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro
|A
|Productivity
|Business Calendar 2 - Agenda, Planner & Organizer
|A
|Productivity
|Notebloc: Scanner App - Scan, save & share as PDF
|A
|Productivity
|My Notes - Notepad
|A
|Productivity
|To Do List
|A
|Productivity
|Business Calendar Pro
|A
|Productivity
|Password Safe - Secure Password Manager
|A
|Productivity
|All-in-One Calculator, Unit & Currency Converter
|A
|Productivity
|CalenGoo - Calendar and Tasks
|A
|Productivity
|Enpass Password Manager
|A
|Productivity
|AppLocker | Lock Apps - Fingerprint, PIN, Pattern
|A
|Productivity
|dataDex - Pokedex for Pokemon
|A
|Tools
|Laser Level
|A
|Tools
|Unit Converter
|A
|Tools
|Signal Spy - Monitor Signal Strength & Data Usage
|A
|Tools
|Lexis Audio Editor
|A
|Tools
|WiFi Warden - Free Wi-Fi Access
|A
|Tools
|File Manager
|A
|Tools
|Barcode Scanner
|A
|Tools
|The Zueira's Voice: Text to Speech, Read Aloud TTS
|A
|Tools
|Simple Speedcheck
|A
|Tools
|Ultra Lock - App Lock, Photo and Video Vault
|A
|Tools
|Internet Speed Test Original - WiFi Analyzer
|A
|Tools
|Tasker
|A
|Tools
|NOAA Weather & Tides
|A
|Weather
|Weather XL PRO - Weather radar & 10 day forecast
|A
|Weather
|AccuWeather: Live weather forecast & storm radar
|A
|Weather
|Terraria
|G
|Adventure
|Unified Remote Full
|A
|Tools
|Hi-Q MP3 Voicce Recorder Pro
|A
|Tools
|Weather Live°
|A
|Weather
|Daylio - Diary, Journal, Mood Tracker
|A
|Lifestyle
|VivaVideo PRO Video Editor HD
|A
|Tools
|White Noise
|A
|Health & Fitness
|Einstein's Riddle Logic Puzzles
|G
|Board
|Pet World Premium - animal shelter - care of them
|G
|Simulation
|Anime Love Story Games: ✨ Shadowtime ✨
|G
|Simulation
|FlipaClip: Cartoon animation
|A
|Art & Design
|Infinite Painter
|A
|Art & Design
|Alarm Clock with Missions & Loud Ringtones -Alarmy
|A
|Productivity
|FunnyFood Kindergarten learning games for toddlers
|G
|Educational
|Pastry Paradise
|G
|Puzzle
|Sago Mini Pet Cafe
|G
|Pretend Play
|Wonder Zoo - Animal rescue !
|G
|Casual
|Spending Tracker
|A
|Finance
|TRIVIA 360
|G
|Trivia
|First Words for Baby
|G
|Education
|One Line
|G
|Puzzle
|Evoland
|G
|Role Playing
|Cytus II
|G
|Music & Audio
|Sally's Law
|G
|Adventure
|Traffix
|G
|Simulation
|Podcast Republic - Podcast Player & Radio App
|A
|Music & Audio
|Gem Miner 2
|G
|Adventure
|HEX
|G
|Puzzle
|Pics 2 Words - A free Infinity Search Puzzle Game
|G
|Word
|Weather Kitty - Forecast, Radar & Cat Pictures
|A
|Weather
|Word Search - A free game with infinite puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|Money Manager Expense & Budget
|A
|Finance
|Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium
|G
|Role Playing
|My Very Hungry Caterpillar
|A
|Educational
|Pinball Flipper Classic 12 in 1 :Arcade Breakout
|G
|Arcade
|Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|Cut the Rope FULL FREE
|G
|Puzzle
|ArtFlow: Paint Draw Sketchbook
|A
|Art & Design
|Infinity Loop ® - Immersive Experience
|G
|Puzzle
|Little Panda Fireman
|A
|Educational
|Cut the Rope 2
|G
|Puzzle
|Brain It On! - Physics Puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|Power Girls Super City- Superhero Salon & Pets
|G
|Educational
|Cross DJ Pro - Mix your music
|A
|Music & Audio
|Little Panda's Jewl Adventure
|G
|Educational
|Decipher: The Brain Game
|G
|Puzzle
|Diaro - Diary, Journal, Notes, Mood Tracker
|A
|Lifestyle
|What's inside the box?
|G
|Puzzle
|Cut the Rope: Time Travel
|G
|Puzzle
|StoryToys Rapunzel
|A
|Educational
|Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles ❤🦄
|A
|Educational
|Jigsaw Puzzles - Puzzle Game
|G
|Puzzle
|Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games
|G
|Casual
|Quotes Creator
|A
|Photography
|Jurassic World - Dinosaurs
|A
|Educational
|Animal Puzzles for Kids
|G
|Puzzle
|Pixel Art: Color by Number
|G
|Puzzle
|King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG
|G
|Role Playing
|Drive Simulator
|G
|Role Playing
|Door Kickers
|G
|Strategy
|Fill-In Crosswords
|G
|Puzzle
|Vertical Adventure : Jump, Die, Retry
|G
|Arcade
|KWGT Kustom Widget Maker
|A
|Personalization
|KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker
|A
|Personalization
|Rain Alarm
|A
|Weather
|Code Karts Pre-coding for Kids
|G
|Educational
|Harmony: Relaxing Music Puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|Learn to Read & Save Animals, Engish Phonics ABC
|A
|Educational
|Teslagrad
|G
|Adventure
|Cut the Rope: Magic
|G
|Puzzle
|Walk Band - Mulltitracks Music
|A
|Music & Audio
|Elmo Loves 123s
|A
|Education
|OK Golf
|G
|Sports
|Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen
|G
|Education
|Busy Shapes & Colors
|G
|Education
|HiPER Calc Pro
|A
|Tools
|Domino Game * Best Dominoes
|G
|Board
|DJ Loop Pads
|A
|Music & Audio
|Portal Knights
|G
|Adventure
|This War of Mine
|G
|Simulation
|SpellForce: Heroes & Magic
|G
|Strategy
|Battle of Polytopia - A Civilization Strategy Game
|G
|Strategy
|Dominoes - Best Classic Dominos Game
|G
|Board
|Threes!
|G
|Puzzle
|Strawberry Shortcake Pocket Lockets
|G
|Kids
|Camera ZOOM FX Premium
|A
|Photography
|Samorost 3
|G
|Adventure
|Twisty Arrow
|G
|Arcade
|VideoShow Pro -Video Editor,music,cut,no watermark
|A
|Video Players & Editors
|Velociraptor: Small and Speedy
|A
|Education
|ADV Screen Recorder
|A
|Video Players & Editors
|Polar Bear Horizon
|A
|Education
|Shadowmatic
|G
|Puzzle
|Sago Mini Apartment
|G
|Pretend Play
|Dance School Stories - Dance Dreams Come True
|G
|Simulation
|Code the Robot. Save the Cat
|G
|Education
|Stylist Girl - Make Me Gorgeous!
|G
|Simulation
|A Frog Thing
|A
|Education
|Sago Mini Toolbox
|G
|Pretend Play
|What Were Dinosaurs Like?
|A
|Education
|How Are Things Made?
|A
|Education
|Horse Hotel Premium - manager of your own ranch!
|G
|Simulation
|What's In The Oceans?
|G
|Education
|Pandamino - A Color Slide Puzzle Adventure
|G
|Puzzle
|What's in Space?
|A
|Education
|DogWorld Premium - My Puppy
|G
|Education
|The Bugs I: Insects?
|A
|Education
|How did Pirates Live?
|A
|Education
|Sleepa: Relaxing sounds, Sleep
|A
|Health & Fitness
|Mars: Mars
|G
|Action
|One More Line
|G
|Arcade
|Guns'n'Glory Zombies Premium
|G
|Strategy
|Swordigo
|G
|Adventure
|Ninja Hero Cats Premium
|G
|Action
|Pumped BMX 3
|G
|Sports
|Touchgrind BMX 2
|G
|Sports
|Touchgrind BMX
|G
|Sports
|Bored Button - Games
|G
|Puzzle
|Cubistry
|G
|Puzzle
|Arloon Plants
|A
|Education
|Web Video Cast | Browser to TV/Chromecast/Roku/+
|A
|Video Players & Editors
|Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
|G
|Action
|Leo the Lightning Bug
|A
|Education
|I Was So Mad - Little Critter
|A
|Education
|CHUCHEL
|G
|Adventure
|Wonder Zoo - Animal rescue !
|G
|Casual
|What a Bad Dream
|A
|Education
|When I Grow Up
|A
|Education
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|G
|Role Playing
|Bridge Constructor
|G
|Simulation
|Golf Peaks
|G
|Puzzle
|Wooly Mammoth In Trouble
|A
|Education
|Alligator at Saw Grass Road
|A
|Education
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Classic
|G
|Arcade
|Red Ball 4
|G
|Arcade
|Just Grandma and Me
|A
|Education
|Ankylosaurus Fights Back
|A
|Education
|Evo Explores
|G
|Puzzle
|Me Too! - Little Critter
|A
|Education
|Chess and Mate
|G
|Board
|Star Walk Kids ⭐ Become a Space Explorer ⭐
|A
|Education
|Mind Games Pro
|G
|Puzzle
|Summer Catchers
|G
|Adventure
|Just Go to Bed -Little Critter
|A
|Education
|Trick or Treat -Little Critter
|A
|Education
|Otter on His Own
|A
|Education
|Car Scanner ELM OBD2
|A
|Auto & Vehicles
|Horse World Showjumping Premium - for horse fans
|G
|Simulation
|ISS Detector Pro
|A
|Education
|ruff: writing app for ⚡ notes, lists & drafts
|A
|Productivity
|Ellison the Elephant
|A
|Education
|Forgotton Anne
|G
|Adventure
|This Is the Police 2
|G
|Simulation
|Gymnastics Superstar - Spin your way to gold!
|G
|Role Playing
|Candy Fashion Dress Up & Makeup Game
|G
|Casual
|Lullabo: Lullaby for Babies
|A
|Music & Audio
|1LINE - One Line with One Touch
|G
|Board
|SPER PADS - Become a DJ!
|A
|Music & Audio
|Cubes:Procedural Wonders
|G
|Puzzle
|ORG 2022
|A
|Music & Audio
|ChessFinity PREMIUM
|G
|Casual
|Burger Shop 2 - Crazy Cooking Game with Robots
|G
|Casual
|4 in a row
|G
|Board
|Sudoku.com - Free Sudoku Puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|Unicorn Diary (with lock - fingerprint, password)
|A
|Tools
|Trendy Fashion Styles Dress Up
|G
|Casual
|BAIKOH: Word & Brain Challenges
|G
|Word
|Solar System Scope
|A
|Education
|This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
|G
|Simulation
|Happy Coloring by numbers - Unicorns by Pixels
|G
|Casual
|Star Walk 2 Free - Sky Map, Stars & Constellations
|A
|Education
|Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim
|G
|Strategy
|Levelhead
|G
|Simulation
|Classy Wedding Salon
|G
|Casual
|Epic Little War Game
|G
|Strategy
|Majesty: The Northern Expansion
|G
|Strategy
|Coloring book for me - Mandala & Antistress
|G
|Casual
|Royal Girls - Princess Salon
|G
|Casual
|Unknown Knights
|G
|Role Playing
|A Normal Lost Phone
|G
|Adventure
|Crashlands: Story-driven Crafting ARPG
|G
|Adventure
|Infamous Machine
|G
|Adventure
|the Sequence
|G
|Puzzle
|Shoot n Merge - Block puzzle
|G
|Puzzle
|Sky Aces 2
|G
|Simulation
|MechCom - 3D RTS
|G
|Strategy
|Legacy 2 - The Ancient Curse
|G
|Puzzle
|Great Little War Game 2
|G
|Strategy
|Strike Master Bowling - Free
|G
|Sports
|Sparkle 2
|G
|Puzzle
|STRIKERS 1945 classic
|G
|Arcade
|Best Piano
|A
|Music & Audio
|The Almost Gone
|G
|Adventure
|Automatic Tag Editor
|A
|Music & Audio
|LockMyPix Secret Photo Vault: Hide Photos & Videos
|A
|Video Players & Editors
|QuickEdit Text Editor Pro - Writer & Code Editor
|A
|Productivity
|Sleep Sounds
|A
|Health & Fitness
|Ambience - Nature sounds: relax and sleep
|A
|Lifestyle
|Relax Rain - Rain sounds: sleep and meditation
|A
|Lifestyle
|Nature Sounds
|A
|Lifestyle
|Stop Motion Studio Pro
|A
|Photography
|AndroVid Pro Video Editor
|A
|Video Players & Editors
|Slow motion video FX: fast & slow mo editor
|A
|Video Players & Editors
|Thumbnail Maker
|A
|Photography
|Easy Drawing: Drawing on the screen Step by Step
|A
|Lifestyle
|Peace, Death!
|G
|Arcade
|Shatterbrain - Physics Puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|White Noise Pro
|A
|Health & Fitness
|Meditation Music - Relax, Yoga
|A
|Health & Fitness
|The Gardens Between
|G
|Puzzle
|Symbol Series - Search and find the symbol series
|G
|Puzzle
|ZERO GUNNER 2 classic
|G
|Arcade
|TRUXTON classic
|G
|Arcade
|Lost Echo
|G
|Adventure
|Hangman Premium
|G
|Puzzle
|Myth Defense 2: DF Platinum
|G
|Strategy
|Outsider: After Life
|G
|Puzzle
|Alien Shooter
|G
|Action
|Spirit HD
|G
|Arcade
|Myth Defense LF
|G
|Strategy
|MechCom 2 - 3D RTS
|G
|Strategy
|7Days : Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel Story
|G
|Adventure
|Kingdom Rush Vengeance - Tower Defense Game
|G
|Strategy
|Heroes : A Grail Quest
|G
|Strategy
|Maruta Escape
|G
|Action
|Cultist Simulator
|G
|Card
|Kingdom Rush Frontiers - Tower Defense Game
|G
|Strategy
|Kingdom Rush Origins - Tower Defense Game
|G
|Strategy
|The Enchanted Cave 2
|G
|Role Playing
|holdown
|G
|Arcade
|Kingdom Rush - Tower Defense Game
|G
|Strategy
|Floor Plan Creator
|A
|Art & Design
|QR & Barcode Scanner Pro
|A
|Tools
|Fast Scanner : Free PDF Scan
|A
|Business
|aWallet Cloud Password Manager
|A
|Productivity
|Notepad
|A
|Productivity
|Calendar+ Schedule Planner App
|A
|Productivity
|TerraTime Pro 🌎🕓 World Clock
|A
|Productivity
|FACEinHOLE
|A
|Photography
|TextArt ★ Cool Text creator
|A
|Art & Design
|Kuji Cam
|A
|Photography
|King's League: Odyssey
|G
|Strategy
|Touchgrind Skate 2
|G
|Sports
|Mahjong Titan
|G
|Board
|Tiny Guardians
|G
|Strategy
|Fireballz
|G
|Puzzle
|The Secret Order 2: Masked Intent (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Grim Legends: The Forsaken Blade (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Time Mysteries: Inheritance (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Vampire Legends: The True Story of Kisilova (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Dark Heritage: Guardians of Hope (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Time Mysteries 2: The Ancient Spectres (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Time Mysteries 3: The Final Enigma (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|The Emerald Maiden: Symphony of Dreams (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Queen's Quest: Tower of Darkness (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Fairy Tale Mysteries 2: The Beanstalk (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|The Dreamatorium of Dr. Magnus 2 (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Unsolved: Mystery Adventure Detective Games
|G
|Adventure
|Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Pulsar Music Player Pro
|A
|Music & Audio
|SUPER PADS - Become a DJ!
|A
|Music & Audio
|Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
|G
|Adventure
|Eyes: Scary Thriller - Creepy Horror Game
|G
|Adventure
|Morphite Premium - Sci Fi FPS Adventure Game
|G
|Action
|HAMARU: Brain Test & Offline Free Training Game
|G
|Strategy
|Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner
|G
|Role Playing
|Super Glitch Dash
|G
|Action
|Gem Miner: Dig Deeper
|G
|Adventure
|Boson X
|G
|Arcade
|Draw Rider Plus
|G
|Racing
|Braveland Wizard
|G
|Strategy
|Element
|G
|Strategy
|Xenowerk Tactics
|G
|Strategy
|Fractal Space HD
|G
|Adventure
|Arrog
|G
|Adventure
|Defense Zone HD
|G
|Strategy
|Iron Marines: rts offline game
|G
|Strategy
|RPG Symphony of Eternity
|G
|Role Playing
|Reaper
|G
|Role Playing
|Party Hard Go
|G
|Arcade
|White Noise Baby
|A
|Lifestyle
|Unbroken Soul
|G
|Arcade
|Mini Golf 3D City Stars Arcade - Multiplayer Rival
|G
|Sports
|SimpleRockets 2
|G
|Simulation
|Despotism 3k
|G
|Strategy
|RPG Alphadia
|G
|Role Playing
|Table Trenches
|G
|Strategy
|Bright Paw
|G
|Puzzle
|The Deer God
|G
|Adventure
|Sproggiwood
|G
|Role Playing
|Crystallight Defense HD
|G
|Strategy
|My Singing Monsters Composer
|G
|Music
|Fobia
|G
|Adventure
|Replica
|G
|Adventure
|RPG Eve of the Genesis
|G
|Role Playing
|Eggineers Deluxe - construct physics machine
|G
|Puzzle
|Braveland Pirate
|G
|Strategy
|Card Quest
|G
|Card
|Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord
|G
|Strategy
|TWIN COBRA classic
|G
|Arcade
|Kiwanuka
|G
|Puzzle
|The Pocket Arcade
|G
|Arcade
|World Cricket Battle (WCB2) - Multiple Careers
|G
|Sports
|Truberbrook
|G
|Adventure
|ARia's Legacy - AR Escape Room
|G
|Puzzle
|Braveland
|G
|Strategy
|RETSNOM
|G
|Adventure
|OLO Loco
|G
|Board
|Doors: Awakening
|G
|Puzzle
|Ticket to Earth
|G
|Role Playing
|Meteorfall: Journeys
|G
|Card
|holedown
|G
|Arcade
|Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever
|A
|Simulation
|Riptide GP: Renegade
|G
|Racing
|WiFi Mouse(Android remote control PC/Mac/Laptop)
|A
|Tools
|CamToPlan
|A
|Business
|red
|G
|Puzzle
|Crying Suns
|G
|Strategy
|Dealer's Life - Pawn Shop Tycoon
|G
|Simulation
|Monopoly Junior
|G
|Education
|Pango Paper Color - colouring book game for kids
|G
|Education
|Percuss — Rhythm Sequencer
|A
|Music & Audio
|Pango Kumo - weather game for kids 3-6
|G
|Education
|Daggerhood
|G
|Arcade
|How do Animals Work?
|A
|Education
|Car City: Kindergarten Toddler Learning Games
|G
|Education
|Weather Forecast 14 days Pro - Meteored News
|A
|Weather
|The Bugs 2: What Are They Like?
|A
|Education
|Car Patrol Hide & Seek: Preschool Animals Safari
|G
|Education
|Super Drop Land
|G
|Arcade
|Pig io - Pig Evolution io games
|G
|Simulation
|May the Forces Be With You
|G
|Education
|Carl the Super Truck Roadworks: Dig, Drill & Build
|G
|Education
|Pango Build Safari : animal park for kids 3 - 8
|G
|Education
|Pango Fox Factory - Coding Games For Kids
|G
|Education
|Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Tactic Master - Strategy Battle & Tower Defense
|G
|Strategy
|Tonka: Trucks Around Town
|G
|Entertainment
|Strobe Tuner Pro: Guitar Tuner, Violin, Ukelele, ...
|A
|Music & Audio
|Delight Games (Premium Library)
|G
|Role Playing
|Oculux
|G
|Puzzle
|YANKAI'S DIAMOND
|G
|Puzzle
|Dream Detective
|G
|Puzzle
|AudioLab 🎵 Audio Editor Recorder & Ringtone Maker
|A
|Music & Audio
|Sunday Lawn Seasons
|G
|Casual
|Pango Build City: create train tracks for children
|G
|Education
|Maze Machina
|G
|Strategy
|Super Soccer Champs 2021
|G
|Sports
|Pango Music March : music game of marching band
|G
|Casual
|Pango Sheep: get all the sheep
|G
|Casual
|Pango Pirate - Adventure Game for kids
|G
|Adventure
|Twinfold
|G
|Puzzle
|Hashi Puzzle
|G
|Puzzle
|Azkend 2: The World Beneath
|G
|Puzzle
|Undead Horde
|G
|Role Playing
|Yōdanji: The Roguelike
|G
|Role Playing
|Wanna Survive
|G
|Strategy
|Castle Solitaire: Card Game
|G
|Card
|Tesla vs Lovecraft
|G
|Action
|Pettson's Inventions 2
|G
|Puzzle
|The Eyes of Ara
|G
|Puzzle
|Lovecraft's Untold Stories
|G
|Action
|Space Marshals 3
|G
|Action
|Space Marshals 2
|G
|Action
|Pixel Studio PRO
|A
|Photography
|Dead Cells
|G
|Action
|Game Dev Story
|G
|Simulation
|Laser Quest
|G
|Puzzle
|Evoland 2
|G
|Role Playing
|Maze: path of light
|G
|Puzzle
|Night of the Full Moon
|G
|Strategy
|Train your Brain
|G
|Puzzle
|SocialChess - Online Chess
|G
|Board
|The Legend of Bum-Bo
|G
|Puzzle
|Tents and Trees Puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|Hack RUN
|G
|Puzzle
|Path of Giants
|G
|Puzzle
|Pebble Universe
|G
|Puzzle
|Escape Machine City: Airborne
|G
|Puzzle
|Orixo
|G
|Puzzle
|Merge Shapes
|G
|Puzzle
|Plumber 3
|G
|Puzzle
|Prune
|G
|Puzzle
|ALTER: Between Two Worlds
|G
|Puzzle
|Swapperoo
|G
|Puzzle
|the Sequence [2]
|G
|Puzzle
|LYNE
|G
|Puzzle
|Faraway 3: Arctic Escape
|G
|Puzzle
|Faraway 2: Jungle Escape
|G
|Puzzle
|Hexio
|G
|Puzzle
|Disaster Will Strike 2
|G
|Puzzle
|Faraway: Puzzle Escape
|G
|Puzzle
|Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun!
|G
|Puzzle
|Dissembler
|G
|Puzzle
|Figment
|G
|Adventure
|Unit 404
|G
|Puzzle
|Dumb Ways To Draw
|G
|Puzzle
|Hamster Town
|G
|Puzzle
|Smarter - Brain training & Mind games
|G
|Puzzle
|Beyond Ynth HD
|G
|Puzzle
|Ubongo - Puzzle Challenge
|G
|Puzzle
|Zenge
|G
|Puzzle
|Catch the Candy Premium
|G
|Arcade
|Bouncefield: Arkanoid Bricks Breaker
|G
|Arcade
|Kenshō
|G
|Puzzle
|Swim Out
|G
|Puzzle
|Causality
|G
|Puzzle
|SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game
|G
|Puzzle
|Brain Training
|G
|Puzzle
|One Line Coloring
|G
|Puzzle
|Doodle God™
|G
|Puzzle
|Majotori
|G
|Trivia
|Doom & Destiny
|G
|Role Playing
|Hyperburner
|G
|Racing
|Basketball Club Story
|G
|Sports
|Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere
|G
|Sports
|Drag'n'Boom
|G
|Arcade
|Mega Mall Story
|G
|Simulation
|Rogue Adventure: Card Battles & Deck Building RPG
|G
|Card
|Pocket League Story
|G
|Sports
|Through the Darkest of Times
|G
|Strategy
|Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
|G
|Strategy
|Dungeon Village
|G
|Role Playing
|First Strike: Classic
|G
|Strategy
|Spaceflight Simulator
|G
|Simulation
|Whispers of a Machine
|G
|Adventure
|Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
|G
|Role Playing
|Rebel Cops
|G
|Strategy
|WitchSpring
|G
|Role Playing
|Tormentum - Dark Sorrow - a Mystery Point & Click
|G
|Adventure
|Mega Mall Story 2
|G
|Simulation
|Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim
|G
|Strategy
|Silver Screen Story
|G
|Simulation
|Dumb Ways to Die
|G
|Casual
|Kathy Rain
|G
|Adventure
|Defense Zone 2 HD
|G
|Strategy
|Epic War TD 2 Premium
|G
|Strategy
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|G
|Action
|ROOMS: The Toymaker's Mansion
|G
|Adventure
|Jet Car Stunts 2
|G
|Racing
|Sheltered
|G
|Strategy
|The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
|G
|Strategy
|The Escapists: Prison Escape
|G
|Strategy
|Worms 2: Armageddon
|G
|Strategy
|Worms 3
|G
|Arcade
|Flockers
|G
|Puzzle
|Penarium
|G
|Arcade
|Out There: Ω Edition
|G
|Strategy
|Botanicula
|G
|Adventure
|Dentures and Demons
|G
|Adventure
|Simon the Sorcerer
|G
|Adventure
|Legend of the Skyfish
|G
|Adventure
|The Ramen Sensei
|G
|Simulation
|Demon's Rise 2
|G
|Role Playing
|Demon's Rise
|G
|Role Playing
|Bubble Tale - Bunny Quest
|G
|Action
|Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
|G
|Adventure
|DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
|G
|Adventure
|WitchSpring2
|G
|Role Playing
|WitchSpring 3
|G
|Role Playing
|Lost Echo
|G
|Adventure
|Shadow of Naught - An Interactive Story Adventure
|G
|Adventure
|Tennis Champs Returns
|G
|Sports
|Bullet Boy
|G
|Arcade
|Gunhouse
|G
|Arcade
|The School - White Day
|G
|Adventure
|Hoppy Frog 2 - City Escape
|G
|Arcade
|Stickman Snowboarder
|G
|Sports
|Amazing Crime Strange Stickman Rope Vice Vegas
|G
|Action
|Orbia: Tap and Relax
|G
|Arcade
|Ordia
|G
|Arcade
|Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game
|G
|Adventure
|Super Cat Tales 2
|G
|Action
|Super Oscar Premium
|G
|Arcade
|Leap On!
|G
|Arcade
|Warhammer 40,000: Daka Squadron
|G
|Action
|American Block Sniper Survival
|G
|Action
|Jetscout Mystery of the Valunians
|G
|Adventure
|Under: Depths of Fear
|G
|Action
|Trog Smash Island - A prehistoric adventure
|G
|Casual
|Funky Karts
|G
|Action
|Fisti-Fluffs
|G
|Action
|OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game
|G
|Arcade
|Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition
|G
|Arcade
|Slender Last Sleep
|G
|Adventure
|Reporter 2 - 3D Creepy & Scary Horror Game
|G
|Action
|Mental Hospital IV - 3D Creepy & Scary Horror Game
|G
|Action
|Lunescope Pro 🔭 🌘 Moon & Eclipse Viewer
|A
|Books & Reference
|Stranger Cases: A Mystery Escape
|G
|Puzzle
|Baby Sleep - White Noise
|A
|Health & Fitness
|inReverse Party Game - Backwards Karaoke
|G
|Music
|SHINE - Journey of Light
|G
|Arcade
|My Diggy Dog
|G
|Arcade
|Note Fighter
|G
|Music
|Mystic Pillars: A Story Based Puzzle Game
|G
|Puzzle
|Logic Club
|G
|Education
|EVO ISLAND
|G
|Strategy
|Rush Rally 2
|G
|Racing
|Hero Generations
|G
|Role Playing
|Star Vikings Forever
|G
|Puzzle
|Whispering Willows
|G
|Adventure
|Modern Defense HD
|G
|Strategy
|Dawnbringer
|G
|Role Playing
|Unhatched
|G
|Role Playing
|Ord.
|G
|Adventure
|Johnny Bonasera 1
|G
|Adventure
|TurboFly HD
|G
|Racing
|Shuttle Shuffle: Aliens Panic
|G
|Puzzle
|Bury me, my Love
|G
|Adventure
|rymdkapsel
|G
|Puzzle
|Trees and Tents Puzzle
|G
|Puzzle
|Word Breaker
|G
|Word
|Nighty Night Forest
|A
|Books & Reference
|DW Contacts & Phone & SMS
|A
|Business
|Utter: Speak English Confidently
|A
|Education
|Finger Paint Coloring Book
|A
|Education
|Cars, Professions, Tools - Human World for Kids
|A
|Education
|Cursive Writing Wizard - Handwriting
|A
|Education
|Happy Daycare Stories - School playhouse baby care
|A
|Education
|Piano Melody Pro
|A
|Education
|How It Works?
|A
|Education
|How does The Human Body Work?
|A
|Education
|Toca Nature
|A
|Education
|Women Who Changed The World
|A
|Education
|Sago Mini School (Kids 2-5)
|A
|Education
|CHUTES AND LADDERS: Ups and Downs
|A
|Education
|Sweet Home Stories - My family life play house
|A
|Education
|Woolly Mammoth in Trouble
|A
|Education
|Coloring Book+
|A
|Education
|Smart Recorder - High-quality voice recorder
|A
|Music & Audio
|Backdrops - Wallpapers
|A
|Personalization
|Ringtones & Wallpapers for Me
|A
|Personalization
|Weather 2 weeks
|A
|Weather
This table reflects the titles we've been able to find on Play Pass, which debuted on September 23, 2019. Last updated July 2, 2021.
