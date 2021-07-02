Popular Battle Royale game PUBG was among the slew of Chinese mobile apps that were banned in India for national security concerns last year due to the South Korean developer Krafton's ties with Tencent. Krafton quickly promised to bring an extra version of PUBG to the country without any Chinese server connections, and following an extensive phase of teasers, trailers, and betas, Battlegrounds Mobile India is now finally available on the Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India behaves much like the previously banned PUBG, though players won't be able to mix and mingle on an international level. India is also in for its own events and in-game purchases, and the violence has been toned down (no blood effects), so be prepared for a somewhat unique experience. Gamers who join the in-game launch events will be rewarded with a free permanent purple outfit and various other goodies like outfits, weapon skins, and more.

We've been hearing about Battlegrounds Mobile India since last year now, and pre-registration first went live on May 18 on the Play Store, followed by an early access beta on June 17. In that time, the game has already garnered interest from more than 40 million gamers, and popularity is likely to explode now that the game is available for everyone.

You'll have to be prepared to download about 700MB of data to get Battlegrounds Mobile India on your phone. If you've played PUBG before, you'll be happy to learn that you can import your data from the now banned game — no need to start from scratch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available on the Play Store for everyone in India, but you can also grab it from APK Mirror.