YouTube TV isn't nearly as affordable as it used to be, and its new 4K Plus plan adds another surcharge onto your plan. If you're looking to get a little more bang for your buck, Google is giving away free streaming dongles, including its newest Chromecast with Google TV device, to current subscribers.

In June, subscribers received email notifications for a free TiVo Stream 4K dongles (worth $40) — most likely in reaction to the service being blocked on Roku. Google doesn't explicitly spell out its reasons for this offer in the promo email users are receiving now; it's probably just another perk of being a YouTube TV subscriber and should prepare everyone for the arrival of 4K streaming. According to 9to5Google, some subscribers are even getting the Chromecast with Google TV ($50) too — not the first time it's happening.

"To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great watch experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional new add-on service coming soon!), we want to offer you a free TiVo® Stream 4K device."

We're unsure on what basis Google is deciding which goodie a subscriber will get, but the email mentions the promo is available only until July 2, or while supplies last. If you're a current subscriber and have made at least one valid payment towards the subscription, it looks like you'll be eligible for the offer and should expect to receive the email.