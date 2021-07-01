The Google TV interface for Android TV and the latest Chromecast has quickly turned into an advertisement space for getting you hooked to the latest content — much to the dismay of many Android TV owners. But Google isn't looking to stop that practice anytime soon. Instead, the company has just launched a new "Watch With Me" series. In it, entertainers, artists, and cultural icons will share their favorite shows and movies to watch, right on your Google TV homescreen.

The series kicks off with Emmy-nominated actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox. In addition to listing her favorite shows and movies, Google also gives you a behind-the-scenes glance at what motivated her to pick these shows and films in particular. The video and the suggestions will be available right on your Google TV's For You tab — the page that you see first when you start up your Chromecast.

If you're eager to see Laverne Cox' list for yourself right now, you can also check it out over on its dedicated website. Otherwise, it will roll out to Google TV over the next few days.