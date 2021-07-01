Raining cats and dogs? Try having cats and dogs drive for you. For a limited (but unspecified) time, Waze is letting its users turn on Cat & Dog themes with cat and dog navigation voices, cat and dog profile moods, and cat and dog icons. Now all we need is a CatDog theme.

We've got a preview of what you'll see and hear whether you're driving a Meow Mobile or a Woof Wagon in this video below. The theme is available in English, French, and Spanish.

You can turn on the theme by hitting the Search menu in the app and looking for the "Cat person or dog person?" item. You'll be able to select either spirit animal for your mood, car, and voice. They don't necessarily have to be all alike, but do expect them to play to type — you'll hear the cat voice act more cynical and the dog overly gregarious.

If you aren't already using this Google-owned crowdsourcing app for traffic reporting, you can grab it from the Play Store or at APK Mirror.