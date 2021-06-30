Shed a tear, folks: there's another tombstone in the Google Graveyard. Today's dearly departed is Google Poly. What's that? You've never heard of Google Poly? Join the club. Despite covering Google products for over a decade, this one passed through the Android Police radar with nary a blip.

For posterity, Google Poly (as in polygon) was an online repository of 3D models, which users could upload and share, displaying them in a full 3D interface accessible on the web and mobile. It included some neat tools, like basic social media sharing and the option to make a quick GIF of the model for posting elsewhere. Perhaps more importantly, artists could display the content license of their creations, quickly letting others know exactly how they could use it for their own projects or practice.

About Birds and Turtles by Sferovery Art

Poly shuts down today, June 30th, after closing off uploads back in April. Users can download any models and Tilt Brush files that they've posted by using the Google Takeout service. If you're looking for an alternative, Google recommends Sketchfab.