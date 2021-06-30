Every carrier offers its own branded devices, usually aiming to lure customers in with low prices. T-Mobile has had its REVVL series for a few years now, selling phones made by Motorola or TCL but with its own logo on the back. The REVVL V+ 5G is its latest release, and if you've been looking to find an affordable 5G-friendly smartphone, this might be the one for you.

There are two things you'll notice about this device right away: it's big, and it's cheap. With a 6.82" FHD+ display, this is a giant phone. Just look at the hands-on video T-Mobile published below — it looks comically big, with a size increase over last year's already massive REVVL 5G (careful not to mix them up). The carrier plans to sell it for just under $200, with specs to match: a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The only surprise here is the full HD display. You'd almost expect a gadget like this to feature a 720p panel, but hey, we'll take it.

Specs SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Octa-core, [email protected] GHz, [email protected] GHz) RAM 4GB Storage 64GB with microSD expansion Display 6.82” 20:5:9 FHD+ LCD Display Rear cameras 16MP, 5MP, and 2MP (unspecified) Front camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh with 18W charging OS Android 11 Peripherals Face unlock and fingerprint sensor Dimensions 173.73 x 77.47 x 7.11 mm

With a massive 5,000mAh battery, you shouldn't have any issues getting up to two days of use on a single charge, though 18W charging means it may take a while to power up fully. T-Mobile describes the REVVL V+ 5G (pronounced "five-plus 5G," by the way) as having a "triple camera system," with 16MP, 5MP, and 2MP lenses. Unfortunately, neither the announcement nor the hands-on video dives deeper into those cameras. Still, if we had to guess, they're wide, ultra-wide, and either a macro or depth sensor, respectively.

The front of the phone also features a 16MP camera capable of face unlock. However, if you're concerned about security, you're better off using the fingerprint sensor built into the power button. There's a microSD card slot for expandable storage, and it's running Android 11.

T-Mobile hasn't specified which OEM is behind this latest REVVL, but if we had to guess, TCL seems to be the culprit yet again. It looks a lot like the TCL 20 SE first announced at CES, down to identical displays, batteries, and similar camera modules.

If you've been dying for a budget 5G phone, you won't have to wait much longer. The latest REVVL launches on July 12th in Metro stores and "starting" on July 23rd in T-Mobile stores. The carrier is also giving it away for free to random top scorers of its new AR game, which you can play on your smartphone here.