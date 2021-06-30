A couple weeks back, Google announced that we'd be able to "star" messages in the Google Messages app to better keep track of important ones — you know, things like addresses, Wi-Fi passwords, or instructions. Though Google gave the feature fanfare at the time, it wasn't actually available. But reports indicate it has started rolling out for those using the Google Messages beta.

The feature works simply. Just long-press a message and you'll have a new star icon on the top bar. Tap that, and the message becomes starred and available for faster access. Starred messages can be viewed via the "Starred" category in search, though there is direct shortcut available via the three-dot menu — open it in a conversation to see just that conversation's starred messages, or open it from the conversation list view to see them all.

The starred messages feature seems to be rolling out widely for those on the latest Messages beta (8.4.033 beta), though there could also be a server-side component to the rollout. It doesn't seem to have hit stable just yet, but you can get an early glimpse either by joining the beta testing program or by sideloading the requisite version of the app, available at our sister site APKMirror.

This latest addition also joins the as-yet-unannounced pinned messages, spotted in testing some weeks back. Yesterday, Google announced an auto-delete feature for one-time passwords (OTPs), expected to start rolling out over the coming weeks. Previously we got a new pinch-to-zoom feature that makes it easier to read text, and end-to-end encryption for one-on-one RCS messages rolled out widely.