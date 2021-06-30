Samsung has consistently been ahead of the curve with security updates this year, and that continues now as the July 2021 patch hits the Galaxy S10 series internationally.
The update carries the G973FXXSBFUF3 build number and doesn't seem to include anything other than the usual bug fixes and security improvements. So far, it's only been spotted in the Czech Republic, but is expected to reach other regions soon.
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10e: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
- Galaxy S10: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
- Galaxy S10+: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
- Galaxy S10 5G: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
As always, we'll keep this article updated as other devices pick up their July update.
