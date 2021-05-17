This story was originally published and last updated .
One UI 3.1 has been rolling out to older Galaxy devices quickly in the last few months. Despite only being an incremental upgrade over 3.0, it carries over several useful features from the Galaxy S21 to its older siblings. Over the last few weeks, One UI 3.1 has arrived for several mid-range devices and some T-Mobile variants.
Although some features will remain exclusive to the S21, this is still a substantial update, especially for devices that were updated straight from One UI 2.5. Most of the devices are running One UI 3.1, but a few have only received 3.0. Hopefully, they will get the newer version soon
Galaxy S10 series
- Unlocked
- AT&T
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S2o+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
Galaxy Note10 series
- Unlocked
- AT&T
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- AT&T
Galaxy Z series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
Galaxy A series
- Unlocked
- AT&T
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50 (One UI 3.0)
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A71
Galaxy Tablets
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Tab A7
- Galaxy Tab S5e
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (One UI 3.0)
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with S Pen
- AT&T
- Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
- Verizon
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Sprint
New devices One UI 3.1 is heading to more devices now, including the Tab A 8.0 (2019), A20e, A30, Sprint Tab S6, and US variants of the A50 and A51.
