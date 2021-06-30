HBO Max is spreading rapidly, in both width and breadth. After introducing (very slightly) cheaper plans with advertising, the service is expanding to a ton of new markets today. According to a press release, the streaming movie and TV service is coming to "39 territories across Latin America and the Caribean." Unfortunately it didn't say precisely which countries and territories those actually were, but that should cover almost everyone living south of the United States.

But wait, there's more! The service is offering a generous discount to new subscribers in said territories. If you sign up for HBO Max between now and July 31st, you'll get a 50% discount on the rate (whatever that rate happens to be in local currency). That discount will continue for as long as you stay subscribed. It's a pretty awesome deal.

Two plans are being offered to begin with: standard with three simultaneous streams, five user profiles, and up to 4K quality, or mobile, with just one user and standard definition streaming on phones and tablets only. Downloads are restricted to 30 and 5 titles, respectively.

Keep in mind that, due to the labyrinthian nature of international movie and TV licensing, you might see a different selection of content based on which from which country you're accessing HBO Max. The press release specifically mentions that WB properties like Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, DC superheroes, and HBO original series, so hopefully most of those will be available in most locations.