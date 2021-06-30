Do the Wi-Fi blues got you down? Are you tired of constantly having Netflix cut out right at the best part, or dealing with loss after loss in Apex Legends because your connection keeps lagging? Mesh networking can really improve your Wi-Fi experience, but it comes at a cost — or at least, it usually does. You can grab a refurbished TP-Link mesh router kit with three units to build out your entire network for nearly half off its regular price.

The Deco M9 Plus set typically runs for $250 new, but if you don't mind buying refurbished, this pack comes with three units to place around your home for just $135. It's not the most advanced networking solution you can buy in 2021, but it's hard to beat for the price. TP-Link's mesh network includes Wi-Fi 5, two 5GHz bands, a single 2.4GHz band, and supports speeds up to 1.5Gb/s. That's faster than most (all?) of the United States has access to anyway, so you'll be more than covered.

These are factory refurbished and sold directly by B&H, so you can trust it'll work like usual right out of the box. If you're interested, you'll have to think fast. This sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. EDT. So if you're ready to fix your spotty networking situation, don't hesitate. Click the link below to grab your new kit.