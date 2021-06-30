If Samsung was hoping for a leak-free summer, the last week of news has ruined those plans entirely. Not only did we get a good look at the company's first Wear OS watch, but yesterday, the Galaxy Z Flip3 showed off its next generation of clamshell smartphones. If you've been waiting to get your eyes on that device's big brother, today's your lucky day. New renders show off the Galaxy Z Fold3 from every angle, complete with three stylish colors.

Today's leak, courtesy of 91mobiles, gives us our best look yet at Samsung's next tablet-sized foldable in all its glory. Based on these renders, the Z Fold3 will continue to refine the same basic design of the original Galaxy Fold, keeping the large 6.23" display from last year's Z Fold2 paired with an ever-so-slightly smaller 7.55" internal screen. Like we saw on the Z Flip3, the selfie camera has been moved under the panel, freeing up some of that precious real estate for full-screen apps. The back of the phone keeps its triple-camera layout, though the LED flash has been relocated to sit at the bottom of the lineup.

These leaks show off the Z Fold3 in green, black, and a silver-ish pink, though it's unclear whether additional colors will be available. All three variants look to keep the matte finish from last year's model, perfect for keeping fingerprints off the back of the phone. We'll have to continue waiting on more details for specs and pricing, though a Snapdragon 888 or 888 Plus seems likely.

Of course, the Z Fold3's new S Pen is missing from these images, but thanks to FCC filings, we know it's supported. As for when Samsung intends to make its thoroughly-leaked foldables official, the usual Note spot in August is currently freed up.