Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things are cooling down now that the rash of sales influenced by Valve's Steam sale has tapered off. Luckily I still have some standouts to share with everyone today. First up is Leo's Fortune, one of the best platformers on Android. Next, I have Distraint: Deluxe Edition, a point-and-click horror adventure that's easily worth the current asking price. Last but not least is Hexologic, a well-reviewed minimal puzzler that looks great in action. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 16 temporarily free and 31 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Knots 3D $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Audio Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BabyBook Journal - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Float tube $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- City Destructor HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Strive: Zombie Survival FPS Shooting $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2021 NEW Math puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rogue Hearts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Asteroid $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- FLUX - Rounded Square Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bass Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sendmate [share files using wifi] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Black Border: Border Patrol Simulator Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Endurance: infection in space (Premium) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hollow Earth - Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Leo's Fortune $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Black icon pack - linear black icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- InfraRED - Stealth Red Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Night Vision - Stealth Green Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pink Punk Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RGB - Rainbow LED Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ultraviolet - Stealth Purple Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Krix Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mingo Premium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mingo R - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Olmo - Premium Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Comments