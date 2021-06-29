Smartphone design might feel stagnant, but if you're looking for something that feels new and fresh, you can't go wrong with a folding phone. We're waiting for Samsung to announce its next generation of foldables, but if you can't wait, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is on sale at Amazon for $100 off its usual price.

Considering how expensive folding phones can be — and how they seem to hold their value — it's always worth tracking sales on Samsung's high-end Z-series. The Z Fold2 is the first device of its type to earn its place as a daily driver, but its $2,000 launch price was too steep for many. It has since undergone a permanent $200 cut in cost, and with today's deal, you can take an extra $100 off your total. Our review praised its build quality, display, and battery life, and while the camera quality may not hold up to the Galaxy S21, it's far from unusable.

The Z Fold3 promises to bring S Pen support to foldables, but if you aren't interested in a stylus, this is as good a time as any to grab last year's model. Hit the link below to pick yours up.