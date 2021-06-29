Google Home has been absorbing functionality from the old Google Wifi app for a while now, and back in April we got word that Wifi was being wound-down for good. But in order to fully replicate everything it was capable of, Home still had to pick up a few tricks. Google is rectifying that now as the Home app is updated with a redesigned Wi-Fi devices page.

As observed by 9to5 Google, the main Wi-Fi screen remains unchanged, but after tapping one of the three buttons, you'll get a tabbed menu that lets you swipe between WAN stats, Wi-Fi points, and connected devices.

A peak usage graph joins the existing usage and real-time graphs, showing how much the Wi-Fi is being used throughout the day. You can view consumption across one day, seven days, or the last thirty days.

The device list has received a major overhaul, now including offline devices connected over the past thirty days. The "prioritize device" button is now full-width at the top of the list, making it easier to find. Devices can now be sorted by usage instead of alphabetically, and you can organize them by real-time bandwidth or usage over a day, week, or month.

The updated app was released on the 22nd of this month, but the changes went live yesterday via a server-side update. You can download Google Home 2.39.1.7 from the Play Store or via APK Mirror.