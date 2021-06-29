With thousands of emails in your inbox, it can sometimes take a while to find the one you're looking for. However, if you're using Gmail, Google has added a sprinkle of zip zap zoom to make the search experience substantially quicker.

When you search for emails from within the Android app, Google will instantly show you a few results — no need to tap on the search icon. Given how fast the app returns these aptly named "Quick results," it sure seems like the search happens on-device rather than via the server.

This is also why you won't see these Quick results the first few times you open Gmail after you set it up. But once the app has successfully synced, it relies on local data to quickly deliver search results, potentially saving you a lot of time if your internet connection is painfully slow and you spend a lot of time searching for emails.

We're not exactly sure when Google rolled this out, but it seems to be widely available. If you don't see it yet, try your luck by updating the app.