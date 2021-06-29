We're quickly approaching Samsung's usual late-summer slot for announcing new flagship devices, but this year, it's the Galaxy Z-series we're expecting to see instead of a Note refresh. Both the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 passed through the FCC last week, revealing stylus support for the latter. However, if you've been waiting to see what the next clamshell foldable from Samsung would look like, new renders have leaked that show the phone from all angles.

This leak comes courtesy of GizNext, showing off virtually every aspect of the Z Flip3. Although only four variants are on display here, the site expects it to be available in eight different colors: green, violet, black, white, pink, dark blue, gray, and beige (which is somehow different from both yellow and white). That's a lot of options to pick from, but it makes it easy to find something that fits your taste.

The device uses the same 6.7" internal display as the original Z Flip, complete with its super-tall 25:9 aspect ratio. The external display may not be as large as the one on the Z Fold2, but at 1.9", it's a significant step up from the first-gen model. Two lenses are places next to the external display, while the selfie camera is hidden under the internal screen. According to the report, the Z Flip3 uses a Snapdragon 888, though we'll have to keep waiting to learn its other specs, like its RAM and battery capacity.

While we might not know every detail for Samsung's next foldable just yet, these leaks don't leave much to the imagination visually. It's a great-looking phone, an evolution of last year's Z Flip, although whether it'll be more affordable is up in the air. GizNext's leak pegs the price at $1,400, a far cry from this month's report that hinted at lower costs for both of this year's folding phones. With any luck, Samsung will find a way to bring that number down before it hits store shelves later this year.