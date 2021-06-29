Baba Is You is considered one of the best indie games from 2019, and since it recently landed on Android, I figured I'd take it for a spin while recording my findings. This is an indie puzzle game that has found tons of success on every platform it's been released on to date, and so the arrival on Android is welcome indeed. The thing is, everyone might not be familiar with this mind-bending puzzler, and even if they are, they might want to know precisely how the Android port performs and plays. This is why I've recorded the first 20 minutes of the game. So if you've been holding out to see what the mobile version of Baba Is You is all about, here's a fresh gameplay video that should answer all of your questions.

Above, you can view the star of today's article, the 20-minute gameplay video I recorded of Baba Is You. This is a 1080p video recorded at 60FPS, and I've taken advantage of the real-time info widget on the ROG 5 (at the top of the video) so that everyone can see for themselves how taxing this game is. Unsurprisingly this is not a demanding game, thanks to its simple graphics, so it performs exceptionally well on all of my hardware.

The gameplay in Baba Is You is somewhat similar to a Sokoban title in that you'll move items around the screen to solve each stage's puzzle. The thing is, these blocks are often made up of words, which you'll combine with other blocks of words to ensure the results necessary to move to the next stage. Mind-bending is a phrase I'd use to describe the gameplay because you often have to think outside of the box to get the results you want. This setup ensures you won't finish the game anytime soon, which should ideally last most people six hours or so to complete the main story, quickly stretching into twenty or more hours for all of you completionists out there.

Settings screen, fairly minimal

As far as features go, physical controllers are supported out of the box, but the touch controls are also excellent, so it's not like you need a controller to play. In-game settings are somewhat limited, though you can adjust the music and overall sound volume. You can also modify the movement delay, which can help if your device's touchscreen controls are overly sensitive.

A few gameplay shots

All in all, Baba Is You is one of the best puzzle games I've played on Android in quite some time. Just keep in mind that it's a challenging game, so you may have to look up a few solutions online. But still, the gameplay is highly addictive (in a good way), the monetization is on point at $6.99 (the Steam and Switch versions are $15), plus the controls are spot on no matter if you go with a physical controller or the touchscreen. So if you've wanted to know why this game is so hyped, the gameplay video above should help to answer that question, and if you like what you see, then you can grab your copy through the Play Store widget below.