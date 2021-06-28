Wyze has completely revolutionized what we expect from our smart home gear, keeping the quality consistent while bringing prices way, way down. Its first robot vacuum isn't quite as cheap as, say, the Cam v3, but it's still a value compared to similar offerings from Shark, Eufy, or iRobot. If you've had your eyes on Wyze's robovac, Walmart has it down to just $216.

In our review from February, we called the vacuum a "great value in the world of autonomous vacuums," and that holds true today. Despite some annoyances with the app, Wyze managed to include a LIDAR sensor for 3D mapping and virtual walls to a gadget priced well below the competition. Although there's no mop attachment here, this vacuum does an excellent job of keeping carpets and hardwood floors clean and dust-free. The most significant omission is the lack of support for Google Assistant, which means you'll need to use the app to activate and control your new robovac. Still, Wyze's gadget was a steal at $250, and for just $216, it's an unbeatable deal.

It's been pretty hot throughout a large portion of the world lately, so if you're looking to keep your house neat and tidy without breaking a sweat, you can't do much better than this vacuum. Grab yours using the link below.