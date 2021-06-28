WhatsApp's interface is starting to look dated, especially now that Google has announced the latest iteration of its design guidelines during its developer conference, Material You. But the messenger app is making small adjustments here and there to keep things fresh, like new wallpaper theming options. And as spotted by WABetaInfo, voice messages are in for a tweak next.

The new look was briefly activated in the latest WhatsApp beta, version, v2.21.13.17, though it looks like the company pulled it via a server-side update in the meantime. However, some screenshots still show us what we can expect. The familiar scrubbing bar makes way for a waveform look that might help you find the relevant parts of a message more easily, similar to Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and iMessage. However, a reader reports that the waveforms currently make it impossible to scrub backward and forward at all, forcing you to sit through the whole recording every time. That might be the reason why WhatsApp decided to pull the look for now.

Left: WhatsApp Beta via WABetaInfo. Middle: WhatsApp Stable. Right: Telegram.

WABetaInfo discovered another incoming interface change in an upcoming, yet-to-be-released version of Whatsapp. When you send a voice message, you'll see a preview of the waveform as you speak, which could give you reassurance that your microphone is properly recording what you say. That's a welcome improvement because right now, WhatsApp offers no visual gauge showing you how loudly your phone's mic is picking up your words. While we only have visuals of the iOS version, WABetaInfo says the change is also under development for Android.

As stated, WhatsApp has deactivated the new look for now, but if you want to be first in line for changes like these, be sure to check back regularly for new beta builds on APK Mirror. The WhatsApp Play Store beta is currently full, unfortunately.