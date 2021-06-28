OnePlus is gunning to get its all-new Nord N200 5G into people's hands and it has recruited the help of T-Mobile to do so. So, if you want a free phone, here's how you can upgrade or carrier-switch your way to it.

The N200 features (besides a forgettable name) a 90Hz 1080p display, a 5,000mAh battery with a decent top charging speed of 18W, and three rear cameras. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset enables 5G connectivity at some of the lowest price points OnePlus has yet to offer.

T-Mobile customers are able to activate a new line or trade in an undamaged, functioning cell phone — we navigated the purchase process and it appears there are no restrictions on eligibility — to get the Nord N200 for free. Purchase it on a 24-month installment plan to receive the $216 RRP back in monthly bill credits. The phone will begin shipping June 28.

On Metro by T-Mobile, you'll need to head to a store, verify your ID, port your number over, and jump on the carrier's $60/mo. plan which includes unlimited talk, text, and 5G data plus complimentary monthly Amazon Prime ($13/mo. value) and Google One ($3/mo. value) subscriptions. Up to two devices per account can take advantage of this offer, but a $20 activation fee per line may apply. Still, you're saving big off of the $230 RRP here.

No specific date to watch for when this ends, just a generic "while supplies last."