TCL announced a bunch of phones in April and they've been making their way around Europe for the past couple of months. Now, the TCL 20 series is finally heading for the U.S. and we know how much you can expect to pay for them.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Display 6.67" 2400 x 1080 curved AMOLED
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB UFS + microSD up to 1TB
Rear cameras 48MP Sony IMX582 w/ OIS, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 2MP depth
Front camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh w/ Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 & 15W Qi wireless charging
5G n2/5/7/41/66/71/78
Other connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
Peripherals USB 2.0 (Type-C), 3.5mm jack, in-display fingerprint, "Smart key"
OS Android 11 w/ TCL UI
Dimensions 164 x 73 x 8.8 or 9.1mm / 190g
Colors Marine Blue, Moondust Gray

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is positioned as a phone that has plenty of premium features — wireless charging, an AMOLED display, a headphone jack, and four rear cameras — without the premium price tag. It's available today from Amazon unlocked for $500. You'll be able to use it on T-Mobile's 5G network and AT&T's 4G network. Verizon low-band 5G access will be turned on in later weeks.

TCL 20 S

Display 6.67" 2400 x 1080 LCD
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB + microSD up to 1TB
Rear cameras 64MP, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
Front camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh w/ Quick Charge 3.0
Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC
Peripherals USB 2.0 (Type-C), fingerprint on power key, 3.5mm jack, Google Assistant key
OS Android 11 w/ TCL UI
Dimensions 166 x 77 x 9.1mm (Europe/U.S.) / 199g
Colors Milky Way Gray, North Star Blue

The TCL 20 S has a circularly-polarized display and a 64MP lead camera sensor. The U.S. version gets a chipset change-out from the Snapdragon 662 to the older Snapdragon 665 that has a slightly more effective cellular modem. It's also on Amazon now for $250 and will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

TCL 20 SE

Display 6.82" 720 x 1640 LCD
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB + microSD up to 256GB
Rear cameras 48MP, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
Front camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh (10W charging)
Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5, NFC
Peripherals USB 2.0 (Type-C), fingerprint, 3.5mm jack, Google Assistant key
OS Android 11 w/ TCL UI
Dimensions 172 x 77 x 9.1mm (Europe/U.S.) / 206g
Colors Nuit Black, Aurora Green

The TCL 20 SE, announced back at CES, is also getting its legs in America with Amazon selling it today for $190. The budget device covers most, but not all LTE bands on AT&T and T-Mobile.

And if you didn't have enough to consider with your upcoming true wireless earbuds purchase, TCL has a new pair of those, too: the MOVEAUDIO S600 features 10mm drivers, hybrid active noise cancellation, an IP54 rating, and promoted battery life of 5 hours with ANC, 7 hours without, and four extra cycles with the charging case. They're available in Graphite Gray, Pure Marble, and Silver Chrome, on Amazon for $100.

Through July 5, TCL 20 Pro 5G buyers get the MOVE AUDIO S600 bundled in while TCL 20S buyers can get the MOVEAUDIO S150 for free.