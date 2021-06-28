TCL announced a bunch of phones in April and they've been making their way around Europe for the past couple of months. Now, the TCL 20 series is finally heading for the U.S. and we know how much you can expect to pay for them.

TCL 20 Pro 5G Display 6.67" 2400 x 1080 curved AMOLED SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM 6GB Storage 256GB UFS + microSD up to 1TB Rear cameras 48MP Sony IMX582 w/ OIS, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 2MP depth Front camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh w/ Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 & 15W Qi wireless charging 5G n2/5/7/41/66/71/78 Other connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC Peripherals USB 2.0 (Type-C), 3.5mm jack, in-display fingerprint, "Smart key" OS Android 11 w/ TCL UI Dimensions 164 x 73 x 8.8 or 9.1mm / 190g Colors Marine Blue, Moondust Gray

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is positioned as a phone that has plenty of premium features — wireless charging, an AMOLED display, a headphone jack, and four rear cameras — without the premium price tag. It's available today from Amazon unlocked for $500. You'll be able to use it on T-Mobile's 5G network and AT&T's 4G network. Verizon low-band 5G access will be turned on in later weeks.

TCL 20 S Display 6.67" 2400 x 1080 LCD SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB + microSD up to 1TB Rear cameras 64MP, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Front camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh w/ Quick Charge 3.0 Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC Peripherals USB 2.0 (Type-C), fingerprint on power key, 3.5mm jack, Google Assistant key OS Android 11 w/ TCL UI Dimensions 166 x 77 x 9.1mm (Europe/U.S.) / 199g Colors Milky Way Gray, North Star Blue

The TCL 20 S has a circularly-polarized display and a 64MP lead camera sensor. The U.S. version gets a chipset change-out from the Snapdragon 662 to the older Snapdragon 665 that has a slightly more effective cellular modem. It's also on Amazon now for $250 and will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

TCL 20 SE Display 6.82" 720 x 1640 LCD SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB + microSD up to 256GB Rear cameras 48MP, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Front camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh (10W charging) Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5, NFC Peripherals USB 2.0 (Type-C), fingerprint, 3.5mm jack, Google Assistant key OS Android 11 w/ TCL UI Dimensions 172 x 77 x 9.1mm (Europe/U.S.) / 206g Colors Nuit Black, Aurora Green

The TCL 20 SE, announced back at CES, is also getting its legs in America with Amazon selling it today for $190. The budget device covers most, but not all LTE bands on AT&T and T-Mobile.

And if you didn't have enough to consider with your upcoming true wireless earbuds purchase, TCL has a new pair of those, too: the MOVEAUDIO S600 features 10mm drivers, hybrid active noise cancellation, an IP54 rating, and promoted battery life of 5 hours with ANC, 7 hours without, and four extra cycles with the charging case. They're available in Graphite Gray, Pure Marble, and Silver Chrome, on Amazon for $100.

Through July 5, TCL 20 Pro 5G buyers get the MOVE AUDIO S600 bundled in while TCL 20S buyers can get the MOVEAUDIO S150 for free.