Square Enix recently held a livestream celebrating the 30th anniversary for the Mana series, and so some fresh announcements are on offer. We've learned that remastered action-RPG Trials of Mana is coming to Android on July 15th for $23.99, but there's also a new offshoot game made explicitly for mobile called Echoes of Mana, which will land sometime in 2022 as a free-to-play release. There's also a Mana anime series in the works called Legend of Mana - The Teardrop Crystal, which will pick up after the events of Legend of Mana.

Trials of Mana

Trials of Mana is a remake of the third game in the Mana action RPG series, and it offers all-new 3D graphics in a remaster that is actually pretty good, at least if the Switch version is anything to go by. While performance on the Switch could be better since Unreal Engine games tend to struggle on the system, this is a premium game, which lines up with the $24 price tag for mobile. As of today, you can pre-register on the new Google Play Store listing, so if you'd like to receive a release announcement when the mobile version of the game is released on July 15th, click on the Play Store widget below.

Fans can expect revamped touch controls along with cloud save support, though there is no word if controller support will be retained from the PC and console versions or excluded.

Echoes of Mana

Next up is Echoes of Mana, an offshoot title specifically for mobile that will land in 2022 as a free-to-play release. Sadly there is no trailer available yet, so all we have to go on so far are a few screens on the new teaser website. Since the game's release is so far out, Square hasn't shared much info outside of the fact this game will offer familiar action RPG mechanics.

Assuredly, Square will trickle out more info as we inch closer to the 2022 release for Echoes of Mana. But for now, you can take a peek at a few screens below to get a feel for the art style. Personally, I think the art looks atrocious, the very reason Square is planning on rebooting its classic Final Fantasy games with pixel graphics. It would seem the company never learns.

Echoes of Mana

Legend of Mana - The Teardrop Crystal

To round out Square's Mana announcements the company has released a teaser image for an upcoming anime called Legend of Mana - The Teardrop Crystal. This has little to do with Android, but since the show will be available in the West with an English translation, those who are interested will be able to watch since this will be a worldwide release. The story is set to take place after the events of Legend of Mana, the fourth game in the ARPG series that was recently released on consoles and PC this past Friday. Beyond that, Square has said little about the show, so expect more details at a later date.