Marvel recently revealed at PAX East 2020 that its next game is coming to mobile as an open-world RPG called Marvel Future Revolution. This title will serve as a sequel to Netmarble's Marvel: Future Fight (not to be confused with the upcoming sequel for Contest of Champions), but instead of the linear design of the original title, Future Revolution will offer the same action combat wrapped up in an open-world design.

Typically fresh announcements (like the one for Marvel Future Revolution) don't offer much of an insight into what to expect from an upcoming release, usually to keep fans hungry for further info. This is why the above cinematic trailer doesn't offer much insight into how Future Revolution will play. Sure, you could take a quick trip to the official Marvel Future Revolution webpage to see if there's any information there, but you would soon come away disappointed because there isn't. Clearly, Marvel and Netmarble aren't ready to share anything about this title, which makes me question why it was announced.

Of course, if you're interested in playing the waiting game for Marvel and Netmarble to slowly push out new details about this title, you can subscribe to a newsletter on the official webpage. Sadly this appears to be all the website is suitable for right now, outside of linking to the brand new social media accounts created to advertise the game.

What we do know is that Marvel Future Revolution will land on Android as an open-world RPG that stars many Marvel characters, but of course, a release date has not been provided. It would also appear that there is more than one of each hero in the cinematic trailer, so multiple dimensions will play a significant role in the story, much like in the Spider-Verse movie and comics. Luckily the game's social media accounts have shared a few videos already, and there's one that shows off the game's environments if you'd like to at least see how the title's open-world will look.

The Marvel Universe is now a completely 3D open world in your hands. Check out Marvel's first open world RPG on mobile. The Revolution starts here. #PAXEAST

So far, it looks like Marvel Future Revolution isn't anywhere near ready, and so details about the game are rather light. We don't know how the RPG will be monetized, or when it will arrive. But seeing that it will exist as a Netmarble title while brandishing one of the most popular licenses in the world, I'd say it's safe to assume the game will land as a free-to-play release stuffed full of in-app purchases, just like the first title in the series. Of course, there's a slight chance I could be wrong, so if you'd like to follow Future Revolution's development, you could sign up for the official newsletter, or simply follow our coverage as more details come to light.