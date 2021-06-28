Android introduced a proper system-wide dark mode back in 2019, but too many app developers still haven't come around implementing proper dark modes for their apps — even Google didn't update Google Maps until earlier this year. That's where a neat app from a third-party developer comes in, Kieron Quinn's DarQ. It uses hidden system settings in Android 10 and higher to force dark mode on unsupported apps, and it has just received its biggest update yet to version 2.0 — complete with wallpaper-based theming thanks to Android 12's Monet interface.

According to the release notes, version 2.0 is a complete rewrite from scratch, and it packs a lot of improvements. The interface is modeled after Google's latest Material You guidelines, with a big header, wallpaper-based background colors on Android 12, and smoother overscroll animations.

DarQ 2.0 could as well be an Android 12 system app from the looks of it.

On the technical side, DarQ 2.0 gets rid of its reliance on an accessibility service and its own ADB script solution and now instead uses Shizuku, an app that serves as an ADB plug for using restricted system APIs needed by DarQ. Quinn says that you can think of Shizuku as "a Superuser app for non-root devices." You need to start it once per boot by plugging your phone into your computer (not necessary on Android 11 and higher), but it should lead to a much more stable experience for DarQ than the old accessibility method, so the tradeoff is worth it.

Functionally, the app still works as it used to. You can either choose to have all apps dunked into the forced dark mode or pick individual apps that don't have a dark theme of their own yet.

Unfortunately, DarQ doesn't properly work on Android 12 yet, where the wallpaper-based theming could really shine. However, Quinn tells us that he's currently investigating. If it's an issue with DarQ rather than Shizuku, we can likely hope for a timely fix. Once a solution is found, you'll also be able to play with a neat hidden gem. Tap the version info ("DarQ v2.0") a few times to activate the app's developer options, and you can manually pick a color for your wallpaper instead of relying on Google's automated selection. On lower Android versions, the available colors seem to be a hard-coded selection.

You can read more about DarQ on the project's GitHub page, where it's also available for download, but you can get it over at APK Mirror, too.