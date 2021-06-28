Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a busy weekend for sales, we have some stragglers for Monday, and I have a few standouts. First up is Dragon Quest V, one of the better releases in the popular JRPG series. Next, I have Doom & Destiny Advanced, the complete version of the RPG, though the original is on sale too. Last but not least is XCOM: Enemy Within, which hasn't been updated in four years, so expect some bugs like cloud saving not working. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and a whopping 50 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Fency Keyboard Font, Themes - My Photo Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Livemocha: Learn Languages (Special Edition Trial) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Unit Lab - Converter & Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Games
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- My City : Home $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG : Offline tap tap hero $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Legends-Shadow Fight Premium Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glidey - Minimal puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- LeagueMon VIP - Offline League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- DC Emoji Pro - Emojis for Discord & Slack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Christmas Wallpaper 🎅🎄 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Daily Workouts $24.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Simply Yoga $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Video Board $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Music Pro Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Night Shift Pro $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Radio components calculator++ $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- TXD Tool $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Walk 2 - Night Sky View and Stargazing Guide $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Binary Fun™: Number System Pro $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Blood Card $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Cards $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Mist $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- GoTo Gold $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rocket Mouse Educational Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super8Pro (nES/FC Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SuperPSX Pro (All in One Emulator) $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alien Shooter - Last Hope $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- XCOM®: Enemy Within $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Naked King $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SUPER Happy Style $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAGON QUEST V $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- Majotori $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Flat Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GRADION - Icon Pack: ON SALE!!! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPear 14 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPear 14 - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPlum Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iPlum Black - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kraken - Dark Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wave Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WallRod Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
