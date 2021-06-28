Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a busy weekend for sales, we have some stragglers for Monday, and I have a few standouts. First up is Dragon Quest V, one of the better releases in the popular JRPG series. Next, I have Doom & Destiny Advanced, the complete version of the RPG, though the original is on sale too. Last but not least is XCOM: Enemy Within, which hasn't been updated in four years, so expect some bugs like cloud saving not working. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and a whopping 50 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Fency Keyboard Font, Themes - My Photo Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Livemocha: Learn Languages (Special Edition Trial) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Unit Lab - Converter & Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Games

  1. Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. My City : Home $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG : Offline tap tap hero $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Stickman Legends-Shadow Fight Premium Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Glidey - Minimal puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. LeagueMon VIP - Offline League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. DC Emoji Pro - Emojis for Discord & Slack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Christmas Wallpaper 🎅🎄 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Daily Workouts $24.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Simply Yoga $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Video Board $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Music Pro Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Night Shift Pro $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Radio components calculator++ $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. TXD Tool $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Tournament Manager Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Wifi Auto PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Star Walk 2 - Night Sky View and Stargazing Guide $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Binary Fun™: Number System Pro $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Blood Card $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Dark Cards $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Dark Mist $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. GoTo Gold $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Rocket Mouse Educational Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Super8Pro (nES/FC Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. SuperPSX Pro (All in One Emulator) $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Alien Shooter - Last Hope $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. XCOM®: Enemy Within $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Naked King $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Royal Roads 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. SUPER Happy Style $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. DRAGON QUEST V $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  24. Majotori $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Flat Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. GRADION - Icon Pack: ON SALE!!! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. iPear 14 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. iPear 14 - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. iPlum Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. iPlum Black - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Kraken - Dark Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Wave Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. WallRod Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?