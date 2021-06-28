Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a busy weekend for sales, we have some stragglers for Monday, and I have a few standouts. First up is Dragon Quest V, one of the better releases in the popular JRPG series. Next, I have Doom & Destiny Advanced, the complete version of the RPG, though the original is on sale too. Last but not least is XCOM: Enemy Within, which hasn't been updated in four years, so expect some bugs like cloud saving not working. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and a whopping 50 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games