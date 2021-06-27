Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have the arrival of a quirky puzzler known as Baba Is You, a fresh visual novel release from ARTE Experience, and a quality digital adaptation of Railroad Ink, a popular board game. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Baba Is You

Baba Is You is a popular indie puzzler that has made its way to mobile this week. This is something of an odd game, where the rules presented constantly change through interaction, and so you have to invariably re-adjust your thinking to make it through the game. This setup makes for an excellent logic puzzler, and now that it's available on Android, you can play on the go without having to lug around a Nintendo Switch.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light

Unmaze is the latest release from ARTE Experience, a developer that focuses on exceptional art along with a heavy dose of narrative "experiences," essentially combining art and culture in the form of video games. In particular, this release is a visual novel, and it's inspired by Greek mythology, and there's a unique light mechanic where you can influence the game through your phone's built-in light sensor (like Boktai for the Game Boy Advance). The game is free to try, and if you like what you see, you can unlock the rest through an in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.49 apiece

Railroad Ink Challenge

Railroad Ink Challenge is the mobile adaptation of the tabletop board game where the goal is to expand your network of railroads through dice rolls. This port is solid. It functions as one would expect, though familiarity with the board game or the digital PC version is recommended, as, like all board games, there are a lot of rules to learn. You can play solo to learn the ropes, and once you feel confident, you can go online to take on random players or friends and family. Cross-platform play is supported out of the box.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SUIT UP

Suit Up combines match-3 gameplay with solitaire, and the result is an enjoyable suit-matching game where you'll earn upgrades that can help you last longer. These simple mechanics create an enjoyable gameplay loop, and unlike most matching games, Suit Up isn't riddled with advertisements or in-app purchases. So yes, this is an uncomplicated game, but it's monetized appropriately, and even more importantly, it's fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99

Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Action Story Game

Not Exactly A Hero is an enjoyable visual novel where you'll fill the role of a regular person tasked with supporting superheroes, which is an intriguing plot. The game has been available as a F2P release since the beginning of the month, and this week marks the release of the premium version, which is currently on sale. Like most choose your own adventure games, there are many choices in this title to make, and these will affect the outcome of the game, which offers nine different endings. So if you're a fan of quirky visual novels that are smartly written, then I definitely recommend checking out Not Exactly A Hero.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Path Of Slime

Path Of Slime is an enjoyable yet simple action game where you will direct a slime through a maze of obstacles in an effort to reach each stage's goal. The controls work well, and there's enough content here to keep people busy for a while, though there is no way to remove the game's ads, and the music could use some work. Still, if you're looking for a fun little time-waster, Path Of Slime could easily fit the bill.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Sakura Bazaar

Sakura Bazaar is an early access release that popped up this week, and it's a tycoon game where you'll manage booths at a bazaar. So if you've played any of Kairosoft's titles, then X-Land's Sakura Bazaar should be right up your alley. At the very least, nothing appears to be monetized yet, so now is the best time to check out Sakura Bazaar before any of the planned IAPs kick in.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Out Of Mana - Real-Time Fantasy Strategy!

Out Of Mana is a simple castle defense game where you'll utilize cards to send troops out into the battlefield to attack your opponent's troops and castle. Whoever's castle falls first wins. There is fun to be had thanks to the familiar setup, though things do grow stale quickly. There's also no way to remove the game's ads, which is annoying.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Pirate Merge TD

Pirate Merge TD is precisely that, a tower defense game combined with 2048-like merging gameplay. You'll merge your towers to make them stronger, all while placing them strategically on the map. This makes for an easy-to-understand game, though the monetization is awful, so this is a title best played casually, though the intuitive gameplay may not be enough of a draw when the typical F2P interruptions distract from the core gameplay loop. Another mobile game ruined by petty greed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Castles & Catapults™

Castles & Catapults is an early access release, and it's a physics-based game where you'll fling projectiles at castles in order to break down their walls. While this mechanic is fun, the game is heavily monetized despite the fact it isn't even finished. Collecting items, dealing with multiple currencies, and all of the other annoying mechanics used to stretch mobile games out endlessly are here, and they fully exhaust the little bit of fun this game has to offer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

