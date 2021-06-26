Prime Day isn't always what it's cracked up to be, despite what Amazon and everyone up the totem pole — yep, we're guilty, too. make of it. A prime(!) example is with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, now on sale at an even lower price than earlier this week!

This 10.4" tablet comes with an S Pen, decent stereo speakers, 4GB of RAM, and room for a 1TB microSD card. It also comes with 4 months of YouTube Premium as a bonus. It's a great all-rounder tablet for cheap and you can brush up on it with our full review.

On Monday and Tuesday this week, the 128GB Tab S6 Lite was already down to a pretty good $320 — $30 off recent average pricing. Now, with the Angora Blue color, you can save an extra $16, sending the price further down to $304. That's the best price we've seen for this particular model... and you don't have to be a Prime member to take advantage of it.