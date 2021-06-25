Between last year's WH-1000XM4 headphones and the brand-new WF-1000XM4 earbuds, Sony is currently the undisputed champ of personal audio. Of course, if you don't need the latest and greatest in tech, its last-gen products are still pretty good, and they're often available way below their original prices. If you're okay with buying refurbished, you can pick up some fantastic true wireless earbuds from Sony for just $80.

Our review of the XM3s called these earbuds the "king" of TWEs, and though the XM4s have recently surpassed them, this older set is a hell of a lot lighter on the wallet. Featuring a clean — albeit bulky — design, excellent audio, and ANC that can go head-to-head with full-sized headphones, these buds are a steal at $80. Battery life can't quite compare with the latest generation, but at five hours with noise cancellation turned on, it's hard to complain. While some might be against refurbished headphones, these come from a highly-rated seller and should be just as good as buying new ones.

For $80, these earbuds are cheaper than both Amazon's new Echo Buds and Google's budget-focused Pixel Buds A-series. It's an unbeatable price, so if you're ready to bring your audio gear to the next level, hit up the link below to grab yourself a pair.