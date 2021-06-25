Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

June 25

Spirit Untamed

Animation, Adventure, Family | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin

Synopsis: An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse, Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in the beloved story from DreamWorks Animation.

Rollers

Comedy | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Johnny Ray Gill, Kevin Bigley, Vicky Jeudy, Kate Cobb, Joel Allen, Spencer Rayshon Stevenson

Synopsis: Rufus Paisley is an alcoholic who refuses to admit it. Everything he loves is gathered in one place: the “Rollers”. He even gave up a promising career as a musician to stay there. But this historic place, once owned by his parents, is in difficulty and he is short of the means to save it. His friends urge him to move on, but can he?

Good on Paper

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: June 23 | IMDb

Starring: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Matt McGorry, Taylor Hill, Britney Young

Synopsis: After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?

The Ice Road

Action, Thriller | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Holt McCallany, Matt McCoy, Martin Sensmeier, Matt Salinger, BJ Verot, Bradley Sawatzky, Chad Bruce

Synopsis: A rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save trapped miners in a collapsed diamond mine in the far northern regions of Canada.

Lansky

Crime, Drama | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Harvey Keitel, John Magaro, Minka Kelly, AnnaSophia Robb, Sam Worthington, Robert Walker Branchaud, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Shane McRae, David Cade

Synopsis: When the aging Meyer Lansky is investigated one last time by the Feds who suspect he has stashed away millions of dollars over half a century, the retired gangster spins a dizzying tale, revealing the untold truth about his life as the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate.

Mary J Blige's My Life

Documentary, Music | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Mary J. Blige, Sean Combs, Taraji P. Henson

Synopsis: Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP

LFG

Documentary | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Sam Mewis, Christen Press, Julie Foudy, Jeffrey Kessler

Synopsis: Three months before the 2019 World Cup, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation. At the center of this no-holds-barred account are the players themselves–Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara and others–who share their stories of courage and resiliency as they take on the biggest fight for women's rights since Title IX.

Wolfgang

Documentary | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Wolfgang Puck

Synopsis: An intimate portrait of the life and work of the original

Fathom

Documentary | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Ellen Garland, Michelle Fournet

Synopsis: Two biologists set out on an undertaking as colossal as their subjects—deciphering the complex communication of whales. Dr. Michelle Fournet and Dr. Ellen Garland journey to opposite hemispheres to uncover a culture eons older than our own.

Sisters on Track

Documentary, Sport | Streaming: June 24 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring:

Synopsis: Sisters on Track chronicles the coming-of-age story of the Sheppard sisters: Tai, Rainn, and Brooke who were propelled into the national spotlight in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics. The resulting media storm landed the trio on the cover of Sports Illustrated Kids as 'SportsKids of the Year' and they were able to move from shelters into their own home. The film offers a rare intimate glimpse into a tight-knit Brooklyn family’s journey to recover from trauma and tragedy. With the support of their mother, Tonia Handy, and the guidance of coach Jean Bell, the Sheppard sisters aim to beat the odds, dream big and aspire to higher education as they are finding their voices as athletes and students – all while processing the growing pains of adolescence. At the heart of the story is the bond between sisters and an entire community of women, passing the baton of self-empowerment and hope through track and field, from one generation to another.

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer

Documentary | Streaming: June 19 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: DeNeen L. Brown

Synopsis: Comes one hundred years from the two-day Tulsa Massacre in 1921 that led to the murder of hundreds of Black people and leaving thousands homeless and displaced.

The Evil Next Door

Horror, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Dilan Gwyn, Linus Wahlgren, Eddie Eriksson Dominguez

Synopsis: A dad moves into a new house with his son and girlfriend. When he's out of town working, the son makes a new 'friend' next door.

False Positive

Horror | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, Josh Hamilton, Kelly AuCoin, Lucy Walters

Synopsis: After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy and Adrian finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle. But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own

My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To

Drama, Horror | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Fugit, Owen Campbell, Ingrid Sophie Schram, Moises L. Tovar

Synopsis: Dwight and his sister Jessie reach a crossroads over what to do about their little brother Thomas, a sickly child with a mysterious affliction.

Gaia

Horror, Fantasy, Drama | Streaming: June 25 | Theaters: June 18 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Alex van Dyk, Anthony Oseyemi

Synopsis: On a surveillance mission in a primordial forest, a park ranger encounters two survivalists following a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. The boy and his philosophical father seem to have their own religion, and a mysterious relationship to nature. There are many suspicious aspects to their existence, but when the cabin is attacked by strange, post-human beings one night, she learns that there is a greater threat in this emergent wilderness. Gaia is an ecological horror fantasy which engages the burning issues of our time.

June 18

Luca

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: June 16 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph

Synopsis: In a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, two young boys experience an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Fatherhood

Drama, Comedy, Family | Streaming: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Teneisha Collins, Rodney Alexandre, Christine Lan, Letitia Brookes, Julian Casey, Holly Gauthier-Frankel

Synopsis: A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own.

The Misfits

Action, Adventure, Thriller | Streaming: June 11 | Theaters: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Chung, Tim Roth, Hermione Corfield, Rami Jaber, Mike Angelo, Renny Harlin, Nick Cannon

Synopsis: After being recruited by a group of unconventional thieves, renowned criminal Richard Pace finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications on his life and the lives of countless others.

American Badger

Action, Thriller | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Kirk Caouette, Andrea Stefancikova, Michael Kopsa, Milan Stefancik, Zak Santiago

Synopsis: A seemingly cold-blooded hitman is assigned to befriend a call girl, but all hell breaks loose when he is assigned to kill her.

Miss Juneteenth

Drama | Streaming: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Lori Hayes, Marcus Maudlin, Liz Mikel, Akron Watson, Phyllis Cicero, Lisha Hackney

Synopsis: Turquoise, a former beauty queen turned hardworking single mother, prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the “Miss Juneteenth” pageant, hoping to keep her from repeating the same mistakes in life that she did.

Revolution Rent

Documentary | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Andy Senor

Synopsis: A Cuban-American director travels to his exiled parents' homeland to mount a stage production of the musical, RENT, where he discovers an inspiring artistic family and embarks on a personal journey to reclaim his complicated heritage.

Equal Standard

Action, Crime | Streaming: June 8 | Theaters: May 7 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Ice-T, Jules Willcox, Robert Clohessy

Synopsis: An NYPD Detective is shot by one of his own, benevolent brothers in uniform. Communities are ignited - to march for justice. Gangs put their differences aside - for a united fight, an equal opportunity. “That people not be judged by the color of their skin but for the content of their character.” The movement and unity impacts City society and leads to a Blue Wall intervention within the Police force. White cops lust for change and act on it - by flushing out racism. Not an easy fight. In the end, what was considered impossible, became possible.

Enforcement

Action, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Jacob Ulrik Lohmann, Simon Sears, Josephine Park, Dulfi Al-Jabouri, Michael Brostrup, Özlem Sağlanmak, Arian Kashef, Tarek Zayat, Issa Khattab

Synopsis: The exact details of what took place while Talib Ben Hassi was in police custody remain unclear. Police officers, Jens and Mike, are on routine patrol in Svalegården's ghetto when news of Talib's death comes in over the radio, igniting uncontrollable, pent-up rage in the ghetto's youth, who lust for revenge. Suddenly, the two officers find themselves fair game and must fight tooth and claw to find a way out.

The Birthday Cake

Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco, William Fichtner, Aldis Hodge, Penn Badgley, Jeremy Allen White, Ashley Benson

Synopsis: On the 10th anniversary of his father's death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Gio's life is forever changed.

Night Walk

Action, Crime | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Mickey Rourke, Eric Roberts, Tom Lister Jr.

Synopsis: Mickey Rourke stars in this gritty action-thriller about one man’s quest for justice. It starts as Frank, an American, visits the Middle East with his girlfriend, Sarah. But when Sarah is killed in a police incident, Frank is framed for her murder and sent to a prison in the U.S. Then, after uncovering the conspiracy that led to Frank’s sentence, his friend dies mysteriously. Now, seeking bloody justice, Frank plans to escape from prison – but must partner with a dangerous gang to do so.

Siberia

Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Streaming: June 18 | Theaters: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Dounia Sichov, Simon McBurney

Synopsis: Clint (Defoe) tends bar at a snowbound roadhouse whose patrons speak a language he doesn’t understand, and things may not be what they seem. Desperate for answers, he drives a sled team to a nearby cave, but finds no peace. Are the spirits that confront him mere figments of his imagination — or will they slowly tear his body and soul to pieces? This mind-blowing psychological thriller is directed by Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant) and stars Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man).

Anything for Jackson

Horror | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos, Yannick Bisson

Synopsis: After a tragic car accident that took their grandson’s life, Audrey and Henry are unable to go on without him. Following the guidance of their ancient spell book, the elderly couple decide to abduct a young pregnant woman with the intention of performing a 'reverse exorcism' to channel their grandson’s spirit inside her unborn child. But when it becomes clear the ritual has called upon more than one spirit, the couple realize they have summoned more than they bargained for and must put an end to the evil entity they’ve invoked.

Censor

Horror | Streaming: June 18 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Niamh Algar, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, Michael Smiley, Erin Shanagher, Andrew Havill, Felicity Montagu

Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye gougings she pores over. Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. When Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how this eerie work might be tied to her past.

Queen Of Spades

Horror | Streaming: June 15 | Theaters: June 11 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Ava Preston, Daniel Kash, Kaelen Ohm, Eric Osborne, Jamie Bloch, Nabil Rajo, Krista Marchand

Synopsis: According to legend, an omnious entity known as the Queen of Spades can be summoned by performing an ancient ritual. Four teenagers summon the Queen of Spades, but they could never imagine the horrors that await them.

June 11

Wish Dragon

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: June 11 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, John Cho, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Will Yun Lee, Bobby Lee

Synopsis: In Sony Pictures Animation's Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life's biggest questions -- because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.

Infinite

Science Fiction, Action, Thriller | Streaming: June 10 | IMDb

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O'Brien, Rupert Friend, Sophie Cookson, Toby Jones, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jason Mantzoukas, Tom Hughes

Synopsis: A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society of similar individuals and dares to join their ranks.

In the Heights

Drama, Music, Musical | Streaming: June 10 | Theaters: June 10 | IMDb

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace

Synopsis: The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. 'In the Heights' fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

Hero Mode

Comedy, Family | Streaming: June 11 | Theaters: June 4 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Mira Sorvino, Chris Carpenter, Sean Astin, Indiana Massara, Nelson Franklin

Synopsis: A teenage coding genius has just 30 days to create the world's greatest video game or his family loses everything.

Queen Bees

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Christopher Lloyd, Loretta Devine

Synopsis: Helen is an independent widow who moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community and discovers it’s just like high school – full of cliques and flirtatious suitors. What she initially avoids leads her to exactly what she has been missing: new friendships and a chance at love again with newcomer Dan.

Dream Horse

Biography, Comedy, Family, Inspirational, Drama, Sports | Streaming: June 11 | Theaters: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O’Donnell, Nicholas Farrell, Sian Phillips

Synopsis: The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award (R) nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

Documentary | Streaming: June 8 | IMDb

Starring: Seth Breedlove

Synopsis: On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey takes a deep look into the subject of Bigfoot but also what spurs people to spend their lives searching for a creature that many believe doesn’t exist. Along the way, they made a stop in Whitehall, NY, home to an incident involving multiple members of law enforcement claiming to see a Bigfoot in a field off a rural road. The crew had multiple unusual experiences during their various night investigations near Lake George, Whitehall and Western Massachusetts. The Journey unveils some of that evidence.

Skater Girl

Drama, Sports | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Rachel Sanchita Gupta, Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Shafin Patel, Anurag Arora, Jonathan Readwin, Swati Das, Ankit Rao, Ambrish Saxena

Synopsis: Prerna, a teenager growing up in rural India, comes of age when she’s introduced to the sport of skateboarding. As a result, she has to fight the odds to follow her dreams and compete in the national championship.

Holler

Drama | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Jessica Barden, Pamela Adlon, Becky Ann Baker, Austin Amelio, Gus Halper, Grace Kaiser

Synopsis: In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are drying up, a determined young woman finds a ticket out when she is accepted to college. Alongside her older brother, Ruth Avery joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in order to pay her way. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories by night. With her goal in sight, Ruth finds that the ultimate cost of an education for a girl like her may be more than she bargained for, and she soon finds herself torn between a promising future and the family she would leave behind.

Awake

Action, Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Lucius Hoyos, Shamier Anderson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Finn Jones, Frances Fisher, Gil Bellows, Sergio Di Zio

Synopsis: After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind.

Gully

Drama, Crime | Streaming: June 6 (?) | IMDb

Starring: Amber Heard, Terrance Howard, John Corbett, Charlie Plummer, Robin Givens, Jonathan Majors

Synopsis: Three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods, wreak a hedonistic riot across the city over the course of 48 hours, unbound by societal norms. They take us on a rip-roaring ride of drugs and murder across Los Angeles.

Tragic Jungle

Drama, Mystery | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Indira Andrewin, Gilberto Barraza, Mariano Tun Xool, Gabino Rodríguez, Eligio Meléndez, Eliseo Mancilla de la Cruz, Dale Carley, Shantai Obispo, Nedal Mclaren

Synopsis: Deep in the jungle, a group of Mexican gum workers crosses their path with Agnes, a mysterious Belizean woman. Her presence enlivens the fantasies and desires of those men, without knowing that they have woken up an ancient Mayan legend.

The Amusement Park

Horror | Streaming: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Lincoln Maazel, Harry Albacker, Phyllis Casterwiler, Pete Chovan, Marion Cook, Sally Erwin, Michael Gornick, Jack Gottlob, Halem Joseph

Synopsis: An elderly gentleman sets out for what he thinks will be a normal day at an amusement park and is soon embroiled in a waking nightmare. [Produced in 1973, The Amusement Park was shelved after the Lutheran Society, which had commissioned it as an educational film about elder abuse and ageism, refused to release it due to its disturbing content. It was believed lost until a print was discovered in 2018 and subsequently given a 4K restoration by IndieCollect. It finally premiered in 2019, two years after Romero's death.]

June 4

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Crime, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: June 4 | Theaters: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jones

Synopsis: Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Edge of the World

Adventure, Drama, History | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Josie Ho, Dominic Monaghan, Hannah New, Ralph Ineson, Bront Palarae, Shaheizy Sam

Synopsis: The adventures of Sir James Brooke, who defied the British Empire to rule a jungle kingdom in 1840s Borneo, embarked on a lifelong crusade to end piracy, slavery and head-hunting, and inspired LORD JIM and THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING.

Under The Stadium Lights

Drama, Family | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Milo Gibson, Laurence Fishburne, Abigail Hawk, Acoryé White, Carter Redwood

Synopsis: After a crushing defeat ended their prior season, everyone counted the Abilene Eagles out of title contention. Facing doubts and personal challenges both on and off the field, it takes the guidance of their team chaplain and a surrogate father figure for the players to realize what they can achieve when they stand united.

Hamlet/Horatio

Drama | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Andrew Burdette, Themo Melikidze, Anna Maria Cianciulli

Synopsis: Hamlet/Horatio begins on an empty sound stage with the death of Hamlet. The action transpires in his last moment of awareness as the hero of Shakespeare’s most famous play watches his life flash before him while his soul transcends all earthly conflict. Hamlet/Horatio is told from the perspective of Hamlet’s closest friend and confidante, Horatio, who takes on the role of film director in order to fulfill his promise to dying Hamlet of telling the story of Hamlet's life so that the world will know of Hamlet's tragic sacrifice.

Chasing Wonders

Drama | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Edward James Olmos, Paz Vega, Jessica Marais

Synopsis: Filmed over five years, CHASING WONDERS is a heart-warming story of a young boy, who, encouraged by his grandfather to live a life of hope and possibility, takes off on the adventure of a lifetime to find the magical Emu Plains. His journey through the lush landscapes of Australia and Spain leads him to the heart of the human condition -- learning to acknowledge the complexity of what comes before us but struggling not to be defined by the past.

Port Authority

Drama | Streaming: June 1 | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Leyna Bloom, McCaul Lombardi

Synopsis: After getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives to NYC's dizzying central station with nowhere to go. A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out. Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul's false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled.

Grace And Grit

Biography, Drama, Romance | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Frances Fisher, Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl

Synopsis: Illness and unexpected challenges threaten to tear apart the relationship between philosopher Ken Wilber and the woman he loves.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Documentary | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: David Attenborough, Johan Rockström

Synopsis: David Attenborough and scientist Johan Rockström examine Earth's biodiversity collapse and how this crisis can still be averted.

Stray

Documentary | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Elizabeth Lo

Synopsis: Stray follows three stray dogs as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society. Zeytin, fiercely independent, embarks on adventures through the city at night; Nazar, nurturing and protective, easily befriends the humans around her; while Kartal, a shy puppy living on the outskirts of a construction site, finds companions in the security guards who care for her. Director Elizabeth Lo’s (Hotel 22, Treasure Island) award-winning film is a sensory voyage into new ways of seeing and a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs.

Changing The Game

Documentary, Sports, LGBTQ+ | Streaming: June 1 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: Mack Beggs, Sarah Rose Huckman, Andraya Yearwood

Synopsis: Emmy® award-winning filmmaker Michael Barnett's urgent and subsuming sports documentary illuminates what many have called the civil rights issue of our time: transgender inclusion in sports. Changing The Game takes us into the lives of three high school athletes-all at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives, and unique paths as transgender teens. Their stories span across the U.S. - from Sarah, a skier and teen policymaker in New Hampshire, to Andraya, a track star in Connecticut openly competing on the girls track team. The film centers on Mack Beggs, who made headlines when he became the Texas State Champion in girls wrestling - as a boy.

Flashback

Drama, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Maika Monroe, Hannah Gross

Synopsis: Fredrick Fitzell (Dylan O'Brien, The Maze Runner franchise) is living his best life ― until he starts having horrific visions of Cindy (Maika Monroe, It Follows), a girl who vanished in high school. After reaching out to old friends with whom he used to take a mystery drug called Mercury, Fredrick realizes the only way to stop the visions lies deep within his own memories, so he embarks on a terrifying mental odyssey to learn the truth. This mind-bending thriller also stars Hannah Gross (Joker) and Emory Cohen (Brooklyn).

Cody's Review: It's nearly impossible to write a review about a movie when its plot is entirely spoiled by discussing it. Yeah, I didn't get it at first, and I'm still not really sure I completely understood it by the end. Since I can't discuss the plot or even what the movie is really about without running headfirst into spoiler territory, I can at least discuss the qualities and notable drawbacks. First, Dylan O'Brien proves yet again that he may be one of the subtly great actors coming out of this generation. Despite an overcomplicated and messy storyline, if you can even call it that, he remains an anchor to the audience when the events become obtuse. Most of the other actors perform well enough, though few are tasked with enough to show significant range. As for mood and tone, there's no denying it's a dark movie, and drug use becomes a substantial component. If you're hoping for something happy, this isn't the movie for you. Unfortunately, the first 45 minutes languishes on a redundant setup that becomes annoying as it drags the viewer through one weird scene after another. Fundamentally, Flashback aims to be a mindfuck, and it draws on familiar concepts, but it never quite finds that Inception moment that flips it into something brilliant. I would say more, but I may have already said too much, which means... Verdict: If you're enthused by weird storytelling, Flashback is right for you. I suspect it will find a small cult following someday, and you can say you saw it first. Otherwise, this just isn't right for most people.

Profile

Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: June 3 | Theaters: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams

Synopsis: Looking to investigate recruitment techniques of ISIS to lure women into Syria, Amy Whitaker, a journalist, creates a Facebook profile of a Muslim convert. When an ISIS recruiter contacts her online character, she experiences the process first hand.

Caveat

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Jonathan French, Leila Sykes, Ben Caplan, Conor Dwane, Imma Pavon

Synopsis: In an abandoned house on an isolated island, Isaac accepts a job looking after his landlord’s niece, Olga. But there is a catch. He must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms in order to protect Olga’s extremely frail mental state. Once left alone, Isaac makes horrific discoveries in the house that trigger a deeply buried, traumatic memory.

The Carnivores

Drama, Horror, Comedy, Mystery, Thriller, Romance | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Tallie Medel, Lindsay Burdge, Frank Mosley, Jason Newman

Synopsis: Alice and Bret's dog Harvie is dying, and he's ruining everything. What had been a bright little family is quickly getting consumed by clouds of self-doubt, suspicion and a disturbing amount of ground beef.

Spare Parts

Action, Horror, Sci-Fi | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Julian Richings, Michelle Argyris, Emily Alatalo, Kiriana Stanton, Chelsea Muirhead

Synopsis: In a godforsaken bar in the middle of nowhere, an all-girl band – Ms. 45 – rips the stage apart with their punk spirit. But their performance impresses an enthusiastic fan who lures the girls into a trap, sedates them, and starts...customizing them. Slowly they begin to gain consciousness and, in total shock, realize their arms have all been replaced with axes and chainsaws to fight gladiator-style in a junkyard arena owned by a sadistic 'emperor,' forcing them into the battle of their lives with one prize in mind – their freedom.

Cody's Review: Grindhouse at its... best? I don't really know how to describe Spare Parts, but it feels like a 90-minute meme of old 70s-era exploitation flicks. All the telltale traits are there, including low-budget practical effects for the blood and gore, a group of girls in very form-fitting clothes, absolutely no logic to the scenario we're witnessing, and basically all the mediocre acting you could ask for. It feels like a hybrid of Quinton Tarantino's Grindhouse, Mad Max: Fury Road, and... I don't know, just something else that's kinda crappy. Interwoven between fight scenes is a flat story that attempts to evoke some emotion and deliver a small amount of character development, but it's pretty forgettable. There are also attempts to give meaning to some of the secondary characters, but they're easily tossed aside as well. The only people that feel central to the story are a pair of sisters and a profoundly douchey suitor played by Jason Rouse. Ironically, he's probably the best part of the movie, but mostly because he was born to be an asshole — just watch his comedy shows, you'll see — and that's kinda perfect for this role. On a final note, I have to give praise to the quality of lighting and overall look, because the I get the sense this was shot on a great camera and managed by people that really know what they're doing. This really left me wondering how intentional everything else may have been. Verdict: If you have the gene mutation that enables you to truly love this type of movie, it's probably a no-brainer and you didn't need me to tell you to watch it. For everybody else, you didn't need me to tell you not to watch it, so keep browsing.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: June 4 | Theaters: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O'Connor

Synopsis: Reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Dementia: Part II

Horror | Streaming: June 1 | IMDb

Starring: Matt Mercer, Graham Skipper, Najarra Townsend, Suzanne Voss

Synopsis: Wendell (Matt Mercer) receives a threatening phone call from his parole officer Reggie (Graham Skipper)… if he doesn’t find a job immediately, he will face serious legal repercussions. Wendell wrangles some home maintenance work for a seemingly benign older woman, Suzanne (Suzanne Voss), who persists in giving him increasingly absurd tasks to complete around the house. As the workday progresses, Wendell is thrown into an ever-escalating nightmare, and comes face to face with an unexpected evil. Suzanne hides a dark secret. And it’s up to Wendell and Suzanne’s daughter, Sheila (Najarra Townsend) to put an end to her madness.

Undine

Drama, Fantasy, Mystery, [German] | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Maryam Zaree

Synopsis: Undine works as a historian lecturing on Berlin's urban development. But when the man she loves leaves her, the ancient myth catches up with her. Undine has to kill the man who betrays her and return to the water.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Felix and the Treasure of Morgäa

Family, Adventure, Animation | Streaming: June 25 (late or limited availability?) | IMDb

Starring: Karine Vanasse, Gabriel Lessard, Guy Nadon, Marc Labrèche, Antoine Durand, Tristan Harvey, Éveline Gélinas, Catherine Proulx-Lemay, Frédéric Desager

Synopsis: Taking advantage of his mother's absence as she departs on a cruise ship for some rest and relaxation, 12-year-old Félix sets out to find his father, a fisherman who disappeared at sea two years earlier.

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: June 29 | IMDb

Starring: Bailee Madison, Michael Evans Behling, April Telek, Lillian Doucet-Roche, Richard Harmon

Synopsis: Finley Tremaine, a small-town farm girl, longs to spread her wings and soar as an aspiring performer. When a Hollywood film crew arrives in her sleepy town, she is determined to land a role in the production and capture the attention of handsome lead actor Jackson Stone. Unfortunately, a botched audition forces her to change course. Now, disguised as cowboy “Huck,” Finley finally gets her big break. But can she keep the charade a secret from everyone, including her evil stepmother and devious step-siblings?

Audible

Documentary | Streaming: July 1 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Amaree McKenstry-Hall

Synopsis: Football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend.

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, James McGrath

Synopsis: The Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — have become adults and drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

The Forever Purge

Horror, Action, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman, Susie Abromeit, Anthony Molinari, Sammi Rotibi

Synopsis: All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end.

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Documentary, Music | Streaming: July 2 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jesse Jackson, Chris Rock, Tony Lawrence, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Abbey Lincoln, Mavis Staples

Synopsis: During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America's history lost—until now.

The Tomorrow War

Action, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Mathews, Seychelle Gabriel, Alan Trong

Synopsis: An ordinary man is recruited by time travellers from 30 years in the future to fight in a war against deadly aliens.

Long Story Short

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng, Dena Kaplan, Noni Hazlehurst

Synopsis: Serial procrastinator Teddy (Rafe Spall) wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he's jumping forward to the next year of his life. Watching his future flash before his eyes, Teddy must make every second count if he is to win back the woman he loves in this feel good comedy about second chances.

Let Us In

Family, Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Makenzie Moss, Sadie Stanley, Mackenzie Ziegler, Siena Agudong, O’Neill Monahan, Tobin Bell

Synopsis: A spirited twelve-year-old girl and her best friend look to uncover the sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine. Based on the urban legend “The Black Eyed Kids.”

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Horror, Mystery | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Gillian Jacobs

Synopsis: In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events which have haunted their town for generations ​are all connected — and that they may be the next targets.

Comedy, Crime, Mystery | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Tyson Brown, Shelby Duclos, Jesse Janzen, Nicole Berry, Ryan Quinn Adams, Brandon Kraus, Angela Barber, Dave Reimer, Samuel Ademola

Synopsis: After being conned into buying a shady '65 Chrysler, Mike's first date plans with girl-next-door Kelsey implode as he finds himself targeted by criminals, cops, and a crazy cat lady.

Long Story Short

Romance, Comedy, Fantasy | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng, Dena Kaplan, Noni Hazlehurst, Josh Lawson

Synopsis: Teddy wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that he's jumped forward a year in his life to his first anniversary. Trapped in an endless cycle of time jumps, transported another year ahead every few minutes, he is faced with a race against time as his life crumbles around him.

The Phantom

Documentary | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring:

Synopsis: Carlos DeLuna was arrested in 1993 aged 21 for the murder of Wanda Lopez, and protested his innocence until his execution, declaring that it was another Carlos who committed the crime.

The One And Only Dick Gregory

Documentary | Streaming: July 4 @ 9pm ET/PT (Showtime) | IMDb

Starring: Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Lena Waithe, Harry Belafonte, Dave Chappelle, Dick Gregory

Synopsis: This revealing portrait of comedian/activist Dick Gregory documents his many personal reinventions throughout the decades, from celebrity to civil rights hero and beyond, while hearing from the incredible entertainers who have been inspired by his blueprint.

A Nightmare Wakes

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 6 | IMDb

Starring: Alix Wilton Regan, Giullian Gioiello, Claire Glassford, Philippe Bowgen, Lee Garrett

Synopsis: A NIGHTMARE WAKES is based on the timeless novel and the birth of one of cinema’s most iconic monsters. While composing her famous novel “Frankenstein,” Mary Shelley descends into an opium-fueled fever dream and carries on a torrid love affair at a remote lake house. As she writes, the characters of her novel come to life and begin to plague her relationship, forcing everyone—including herself—to question her sanity.

Son

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 8 | IMDb

Starring: Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm

Synopsis: After a mysterious group breaks into Laura’s home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasing psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

Black Widow

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: July 9 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour

Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52

Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Zeman

Synopsis: THE LONELIEST WHALE: THE SEARCH FOR 52 is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

12 Mighty Orphans

History, Sport | Theaters: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Luke Wilson, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall, Jake Austin Walker

Synopsis: Haunted by his mysterious past, a devoted high school football coach leads a scrawny team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression and inspires a broken nation along the way.

A Crime on the Bayou

Documentary | Theaters: June 18 (limited) | IMDb

Starring:

Synopsis: A Crime on the Bayou is the story of Gary Duncan, a Black teenager from Plaquemines Parish, a swampy strip of land south of New Orleans. In 1966, Duncan tries to break up an argument between white and Black teenagers outside a newly integrated school. He gently lays his hand on a white boy’s arm. The boy recoils like a snake. That night, police burst into Duncan’s trailer and arrest him for assault on a minor. A young Jewish attorney, Richard Sobol, leaves his prestigious D.C. firm to volunteer in New Orleans. With his help, Duncan bravely stands up to a racist legal system powered by a white supremacist boss to challenge his unfair arrest. Their fight goes all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and their lifelong friendship is forged.

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Documentary | Theaters: June 18 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Gloria Estefan, Norman Lear, Karen Olivo

Synopsis: Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become one of a select group who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Over a seventy year career, she has paved the way for Hispanic-American performers by refusing to be pigeonholed into one-dimensional stereotypes.

The Sparks Brothers

Documentary, Music | Theaters: June 18 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Ron Mael, Russell Mael, Beck, Jane Wiedlin, Christi Haydon, Dean Menta, Harley Feinstein, Tony Visconti, Mike Myers

Synopsis: Take a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers Ron & Russell Mael, celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.

Sweet Thing

Drama | Theaters: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Lana Rockwell, Nico Rockwell, Will Patton, Karyn Parsons, ML Josepher, Jabari Watkins, Steven Randazzo

Synopsis: For Billie and Nico, life with their father is a roller-coaster ride of playfulness and unease. When he is in the grip of alcohol, tears flow and their apparently idyllic family life collapses. Their mostly absent and irresponsible mother is not much help either. But their friendship with Malik, a boy of Billie’s age, frees them from their shackles. Together they embark on a journey full of intense moments of freedom. The colourful, emotional world of the three young people is depicted in kaleidoscopic black and white imagery, which opens space for their own notions of childhood. Alexandre Rockwell's tale portrays a profound sense of solidarity and deep love: for cinema and Billie Holiday, and also for risk and adventure.

F9: The Fast Saga

Action, Adventure, Crime | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Sung Kang

Synopsis: Dominic Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.

Werewolves Within

Comedy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Glenn Fleshler

Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Zola

Drama, Comedy, Crime | Streaming: June 30 | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Colman Domingo, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Jason Mitchell, Ts Madison, Megan Hayes, Tony Demil

Synopsis: A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her put-upon boyfriend, and her mysterious and domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a high-end strip club.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro