Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 update brings a whole world of Android apps to your desktop computer, but there's a catch: The app store you'll be using is Amazon's. If the lackluster selection and the house of Bezos's business practices leave you preferring an alternative, an engineer at Microsoft has confirmed on Twitter that customers will also be able to sideload apps onto Windows 11, installing things they like from their own sources.

Yes! — Miguel de Icaza (@migueldeicaza) June 25, 2021

Specifics regarding how the process might work or any other limits or restrictions aren't known, like if this will be a tedious manual process requiring the equivalent of ADB or if it's as simple as installing any other application. However, distinguished engineer Miguel de Icaza of Microsoft confirms that sideloading will be possible in some capacity. Here's hoping it's as easy as double-clicking an APK in Explorer.

In case you missed the news yesterday, Microsoft announced that its upcoming Windows 11 release would support Android apps on both x86- and ARM-powered devices. Amazon was chosen as a partner for the feature, with Microsoft bundling Amazon's Appstore as a source for Android apps.

There are still many unknowns when it comes to Windows 11's new Android support, but one more thing is known today: At some level, you'll be able to sideload your own apps.