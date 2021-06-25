At this point, it seems like anyone interested in picking up a smartwatch is waiting eagerly for the Galaxy Watch4. Samsung's wearable has been leaked and rumored countless times this year, even before the company teamed up with Google to help reinvent Wear OS. Thanks to a couple of new leaks, we're getting our best look yet at the Watch4, as well as some of its potential fitness capabilities.

With new renders courtesy of 91mobiles, we're getting a good look at Samsung's first Wear OS device in years. In a strange twist of events, it turns out the Galaxy Watch Active4 renders we saw a couple of days ago actually show off the Galaxy Watch4. This design seems like a significant departure from the look of the Watch3, dropping the signature rotating bezel for a look much closer to the Watch Active2.

Based on the imagery we've seen, this could be a rebranding for Samsung's smartwatch lineup, with the Watch4 coming in both classic and active form factors and thereby skipping an "Active3" model entirely. If that's true, we're likely looking at the "Active" variant. It wouldn't be the first time the company has bypassed a product number — or ten — just to get everything matching.

Aside from the missing bezel, Samsung's next watch is looking pretty good. The body is shown in silver, black, and pink, with several matching band colors for customization. And though there aren't a ton of screenshots in this leak, the couple of glimpses of Wear OS here sure look a lot like One UI.

The back of the watch shows off some of its specs, including the usual 40mm and 44mm sizes, 5ATM water resistance, Gorilla Glass DX+ covering the display, MIL-STD 810G durability, and of course, built-in GPS. Earlier this week, Samsung teased the "future of smartwatches" for its virtual MWC event being held on Monday. With any luck, an announcement for the company's next-generation wearables — or at the very least, some sort of tease — could be just around the corner.

That's not all we're learning about the Watch4, however. According to a leak from AP contributor Max Weinbach, Samsung's upcoming smartwatch might include a bioelectrical impedance analysis (or BIA) sensor. BIA trackers are ideal for measuring body composition, utilizing small electrical currents to compare body fat and muscle mass. It could go a long way in bringing users closer to reaching their ideal fitness goals. Samsung was granted a patent on including a BIA monitor in wearables back in 2019.

Galaxy Watch4. BIA sensor. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 25, 2021

If the Watch4 does indeed ship with a BIA sensor, it would be the first smartwatch of its kind to do so. Even the Apple Watch doesn't support this tech, though at least one third-party band exists as an add-on. Samsung's next wearable is starting to shape up to be one of the most advanced fitness devices on the market. Back in January, rumors popped up hinting its next watch would also include a blood glucose monitor. When you count in all of the other various sensors from previous generations, the Galaxy Watch4 might be an unbeatable health tracker.