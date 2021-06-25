The OPPOfication of OnePlus continues (beyond simply releasing OPPO clones as its own devices). The latest indicator of that blending is the OnePlus Switch app, used to set up devices when transitioning with a OnePlus phone. An update to the app renames it to "Clone Phone," matching OPPO's name for its similar app.

The change isn't live on the Play Store for us yet, but someone has submitted an updated version of the app to APK Mirror. The signature for the app, which is impossible to fool, indicates it's official and installs over the top of existing OnePlus Switch versions. We can confirm that once installed, the app appears under its new Clone Phone name in the app drawer and other listings.

Left: OnePlus Switch. Right: Clone Phone

A handful of things in the app have also been tweaked. Most of the visuals remain similar, but some of the workflows now have fewer steps, though images and iconography are similar.

Though I suspect many of the internal machinations are the same, OnePlus's new Clone Phone app still has a different interface compared to the OPPO Clone Phone app.

We can't guarantee the validity of it, but included in the release notes for the OnePlus Clone Phone app submitted to APK Mirror is the following changelog:

1. OnePlus Switch has been upgraded to Clone Phone with improved performance and functionaility. Please ensure both new and old devices have Phone Clone installed and updated to the latest version. 2. Optimize issues with device connection. 3. General bug fixes and improvements. Note: If you cannot find [Backup and Restore] from the [More] button on homepage, please try this [Settings] > [Additional settings] > [Back up & reset] > Local Backup]

The Play Store listing hasn't been changed yet to accommodate these notes, so we assume either the update is in the very early stages of a limited rollout or it comes from another source like one of the company's closed or open beta programs.

This follows the news last week that OPPO and OnePlus are "further integrating." Ostensibly OnePlus will remain a separate brand and independent entity under OPPO, but it sounds like the companies are simply trying to downplay what would otherwise be called a "merger," though not necessarily meeting the strict financial definition of the term.

The Clone Phone app and its name-change is definitely legit, but we've reached out to OnePlus for more information regarding the change, as well as any other information they might have regarding the transition.