Welcome to Friday, everyone. Thanks to the recent launch of Steam's Summer Sale, we've seen a massive amount of game sales hitting the Google Play Store, and so we have a huge list of sales for the weekend, including a few standouts I'd like to point everyone towards. First up is Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, a solid (but buggy) metroidvania title from the very man who popularized the genre. Next, I have Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, a fantastic point-and-click adventure game that's easily worth the sale price. Last but not least is OK Golf, one of the best golf games currently available on the Play Store. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and a whopping 106 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Simpan - Note various needs $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- IP Subnetting Practice $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Subnet Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cast to TV Pro - Chromecast, Stream phone to TV $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Notch Battery Bar & Energy Ring 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- One Swipe Notes - Floating Notes - Gesture Notes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- PDF Converter Pro : One- Click Converter 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- PDF Editor Pro - Create PDF, Sign PDF & Edit PDF $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- QuickClick Pro - Auto Clicker, Click Assistant $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smart Calculator Pro - All Unit Convertor Pro 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smart Gallery Pro - Advance Photo & Video Manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smart Note Pro - Take Notes, Drawing Notes 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- GFX Tool Pro | Crosshair $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Streak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dan's World : Adventure Game 2D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Kitchen Calculator and Recipe Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Noch mal! $3.49 -> $2.40; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Agricola All Creatures... $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- #AkiRobots $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blood Card $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Breaking Gates – 2D Action Platformer $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cat Lady - The Card Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Charterstone: Digital Edition $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Mist $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 4 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 5 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gloom: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hack, Slash, Loot $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Iron Marines: RTS Offline Real Time Strategy Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- King and Assassins: The Board Game $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers - Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom Rush Origins - Tower Defense Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance - Tower Defense Game $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kitty Powers' Love Life $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kitty Powers' Matchmaker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Le Havre: The Inland Port $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Little Misfortune $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Love Letter - Strategy Card Game $3.49 -> $1.75; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucy -The Eternity She Wished For- $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- MO: Astray $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Vale $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pandemic: The Board Game $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Passpartout: The Starving Artist $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Scythe: Digital Edition $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Small World: Civilizations & Conquests $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Terraforming Mars $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Captain is Dead $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ticket to Ride $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $3.79 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Twilight Struggle $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Achikaps Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cottage Garden $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Indian Summer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Asdivine Hearts $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Premium] RPG Dragon Lapis $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Liege Dragon $8.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stockpile $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Terra Mystica $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Castles Of Burgundy $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Viticulture $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aeon's End $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
- Bloons TD 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Bloons TD 6 $4,99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- PastelWalls - Beautiful pastel wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flat Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Blue - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nambula Blue - Lines Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudus - Hexa Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nebula Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Amons icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Asabura icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Color gloss icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Domka icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kaorin icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Rest icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Shimu icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
