Welcome to Friday, everyone. Thanks to the recent launch of Steam's Summer Sale, we've seen a massive amount of game sales hitting the Google Play Store, and so we have a huge list of sales for the weekend, including a few standouts I'd like to point everyone towards. First up is Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, a solid (but buggy) metroidvania title from the very man who popularized the genre. Next, I have Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, a fantastic point-and-click adventure game that's easily worth the sale price. Last but not least is OK Golf, one of the best golf games currently available on the Play Store. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and a whopping 106 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Simpan - Note various needs $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. IP Subnetting Practice $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Subnet Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Cast to TV Pro - Chromecast, Stream phone to TV $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Notch Battery Bar & Energy Ring 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. One Swipe Notes - Floating Notes - Gesture Notes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. PDF Converter Pro : One- Click Converter 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. PDF Editor Pro - Create PDF, Sign PDF & Edit PDF $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. QuickClick Pro - Auto Clicker, Click Assistant $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Smart Calculator Pro - All Unit Convertor Pro 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Smart Gallery Pro - Advance Photo & Video Manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Smart Note Pro - Take Notes, Drawing Notes 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. GFX Tool Pro | Crosshair $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Streak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Dan's World : Adventure Game 2D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Kitchen Calculator and Recipe Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Noch mal! $3.49 -> $2.40; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Agricola All Creatures... $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. #AkiRobots $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Blood Card $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Breaking Gates – 2D Action Platformer $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Cat Lady - The Card Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Charterstone: Digital Edition $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Dark Mist $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Fran Bow Chapter 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Fran Bow Chapter 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Fran Bow Chapter 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Fran Bow Chapter 4 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Fran Bow Chapter 5 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Gloom: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Hack, Slash, Loot $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Iron Marines: RTS Offline Real Time Strategy Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. King and Assassins: The Board Game $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. Kingdom Rush Frontiers - Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. Kingdom Rush Origins - Tower Defense Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  39. Kingdom Rush Vengeance - Tower Defense Game $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  40. Kitty Powers' Love Life $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  41. Kitty Powers' Matchmaker $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  42. Le Havre: The Inland Port $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  43. Little Misfortune $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  44. Love Letter - Strategy Card Game $3.49 -> $1.75; Sale ends in 6 days
  45. Lucy -The Eternity She Wished For- $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  46. MO: Astray $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  47. Mystic Vale $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  48. OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  49. OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  50. Pandemic: The Board Game $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  51. Passpartout: The Starving Artist $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  52. Scythe: Digital Edition $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  53. Small World: Civilizations & Conquests $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  54. Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  55. Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  56. Terraforming Mars $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  57. The Captain is Dead $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  58. Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  59. Ticket to Ride $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  60. Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $3.79 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  61. Twilight Struggle $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  62. Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  63. Achikaps Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  64. Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  65. Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  66. Cottage Garden $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  67. Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  68. Indian Summer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  69. My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  70. RPG Asdivine Hearts $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  71. [Premium] RPG Dragon Lapis $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  72. RPG Liege Dragon $8.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  73. Stockpile $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  74. Terra Mystica $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  75. The Castles Of Burgundy $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  76. Viticulture $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  77. Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  78. Aeon's End $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
  79. Bloons TD 5 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  80. Bloons TD 6 $4,99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  81. Muse Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  82. One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  83. Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. PastelWalls - Beautiful pastel wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Flat Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Verticons Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Dark Blue - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Nambula Blue - Lines Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Sudus - Hexa Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Nebula Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Amons icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  14. Asabura icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  15. Color gloss icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  16. Domka icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  17. Kaorin icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  18. Rest icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  19. Shimu icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?