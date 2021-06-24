At $99, Google’s Pixel Buds A Series seem like a slick deal. But what if you could get premium wireless earbuds with flagship features for an even more cost-friendly price? Enter the brand new EarFun Free 2, available for just $39.99 ($10 off) with a coupon code at Amazon.
Billing itself as the most affordable aptX-enabled earbuds on the market, the EarFun Free 2 come loaded with the latest Qualcomm QCC3040 SoC and cVc™ 8.0 noise cancelling technology. What this translates to is clearer call quality and pristine audio output, even when you’re in noisy conditions. These buds also come with a low latency mode that achieves a syncing rate of less than 60ms, allowing audio to pass quickly between the EarFun Free 2 and your device for more precise playback, especially while watching videos or playing games.
In terms of hardware, the Free 2 can play audio for up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 30 total hours with some help from the included wireless charging case. You can also feel confident taking these fellas to the gym or walking in the rain, as they come with an IPX7 waterproof rating.
At its core, the Free 2 have a lot to offer with its sub-$50 price tag, but on a larger scale, it’s even more impressive. According to EarFun, the Free 2 are the most affordable earbuds on the market to include all of the premium features listed above in a single package.
In order to take full advantage of today’s special offer, head on over to the EarFun Free 2 Amazon page and click the 10% savings coupon before tossing them in your cart. Then type in the code FREEOFF3 at checkout, giving you a full 20% off your final total. To learn more about the EarFun Free 2, visit the official webpage here.
- EarFun Free 2 — $39.99 ($10 off)
