Mobile World Congress, canceled last year and going on delayed this year, is usually the home to big go-to-market announcements with consumers in mind. TCL has decided to take a few shots from the niche corners with a trio of products including a wonky pair of smart glasses.

The NXTWEAR G Wearable Display Glasses are meant to provide a supplemental screen to your computer, tablet, or phone. With no on-board battery, they are, thus, exclusively plug-and-play. Each lens contains a 1080p Micro OLED panel from Sony and is meant to emulate a 140" display at 16:9 aspect ratio. The glasses should work with more than 100 devices from "all major manufacturers" of laptops, tablets, and phones.

It's not some sort of mixed reality gambit nor will it push you to make Amazon purchases like the Echo Frames do. For some people, the always-plugged nature of these may be a dealbreaker. But the company seems to be betting on attracting customers with a pragmatic approach to a big optical payoff.

Australia will be the first to try the NXTWEAR G starting next month. Price and specific availability details are due later.

TCL is also bringing a sequel to its MOVETIME Family Watch from last year. It allows for 4G VoLTE connectivity, real-time location tracking with increased precision, pictures from a 2MP camera, and better battery life with a 40% larger cell. Wearers are able to tap an SOS button to reach close contacts quickly. Sadly, it's stuck with a Micro-USB port.

The MOVETIME Family Watch 2 will come to Europe starting mid-August for €149.

The company is also introducing a new piece of customer-premises equipment they can resell to you, their subscriber, called the LINKHUB 5G outdoor CPE, what's basically a weather-proof sub-6GHz router. End users will be able to mount the unit on a pole or a wall and expect it to survive rain, flood, and dust devils with its IP67 rating and a temperature tolerance of -40° to 55°C.

You may or may not see your carrier of choice turn this around to you. No price or availability info has been given.

TCL will soon also be selling a 4G-only outdoor CPE as well as a 5G indoor CPE.