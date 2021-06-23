Popular grocery shopping list Out of Milk has been sold, and its new owner wants to terminate all contracts with users outside of the US and Canada. That's a shame — from all I hear, Out of Milk is a great service millions of people love to use. But for many, this news means it's time to move on, and even if you reside in the US or Canada, you might be wary about the future of the app. That's where my favorite grocery shopping app could come in, created by a team of Swiss and German developers — Bring.

While Bring is incredibly customizable, you should be able to nail the basics in just a few minutes. Once you've created an account and gone through setup, the app makes sifting through your list, marking items as bought, and adding stuff as easy as it can get. A big text box on top of the bottom bar lets you quickly type out items you want to add, and once you've started using Bring for a bit, there will be a "Recently used" section that gives you quick access to things you need often and might otherwise forget. There's also a section for loyalty cards for faster checkouts.

If Bring doesn't know an item you'd like to add and doesn't have an icon available, it will still drop it into your list. You can then hold the item to change the icon or to add a custom picture. This long-press action is also useful if you need to add further details to an item, like the quantity or the brand — though as you can see in the animation above, you can add these details on the fly, too.

If you regularly return to your favorite store and know that you'll always see fruits and vegetables before you get to the meat and fish section, you can also re-order your list to make it fit the shop better. Bring also lets you share you shopping list with other household members, and changes sync instantly.

If you're anything like me and your home is littered with Google Home and Nest devices, you might love another aspect much more. Bring natively integrates with Google Assistant. You can set it up as the default note service, so you can just say "Hey Google, add milk to my shopping list" — no need to preface the command with "Talk to Bring" or "Ask Bring," as is the case for many third-party actions. There are also skills for Amazon Alexa and Siri.

Bring needs to earn money, too. The developers have sponsorships with different retail partners, so you might sometimes see unobtrusive sponsored suggestions and local offers. The "Inspiration" bottom tab is where most of this stuff is located, but this section of the app still offers value on its own if you want to find recipes to try. It also lets you save your own recipes, complete with an option to add all needed ingredients to your shopping list in one step. Then there's an "Offers" tab that gives you access to your local stores' flyers and deals, provided you turn on location services (which is optional).

You can even add your own recipes, meals, and weekly shopping plans.

I could go on and on about the app and all the little things I love about it, but that's the gist of it. It's a well-designed, easy-to-use app that lives across all of your devices and that makes it easy to add items on the fly while you're cooking (if you have smart speakers to shout at, that is). There are many little features you're bound to discover when you really dive into the app, like the option to print your list (if you're particularly old-fashioned), intelligent shopping suggestions based on how often you get certain items, seasonal recipe suggestions, a quantity calculator helping you get the exact amount of needed ingredients, light/dark mode, and so much more.

The one thing Bring doesn't offer is the to-do list aspect that's part of Out of Milk. If you heavily rely on that part of Out of Milk, you might have to switch to an extra to-do list app.

Bring offers localized item catalogs for many European countries, but it's also available in the US. And even if your country is not on the supported list, you should still be able to work your way around it with custom items and by sticking to English or another language you're familiar with. Bring officially supports catalogs in these countries:

Austria

Germany

Switzerland

France

Australia

Canada

UK

US

Spain

Portugal

Italy

Netherlands

Hungary

Norway

Poland

Russia

Sweden

Turkey

Bring is available on all relevant platforms: Android, iOS, Wear OS, Apple Watch, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and the web. You can download the Android version in the Play Store or over at APK Mirror.