The latest Chromecast is a phenomenal streaming device, but there has been a glaring omission since its launch last year. Google has promised Stadia as the future of cloud gaming, but it's been missing from Android TV devices, including the Chromecast with Google TV. That changes today, as Stadia is finally up and running on the Play Store.

It's been a long wait for Google's gaming app to arrive on Chromecast, but now that it's here, it's just another reason to pick up the gadget. You can download Stadia by searching the Play Store on Android TV or through the web interface for a remote install. Once it's up and running, setup is simple. Just log into your account, pair the controller of your choice, and select a game from your library to jump in. Unfortunately, you can't shop for new games on the app, so you'll still need your phone if you're looking to play something fresh.

Here are some new places where you can now use Stadia, starting today: 📺 On Chromecast with Google TV

📱 On officially supported Android TV OS devices

👀 You can also opt into experimental access for unsupported devices. Check it out, and report back! pic.twitter.com/9AC6VDnEb6 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 23, 2021

I gave Stadia a shot on my Chromecast and found the app to be functional, albeit barebones. While it's a better experience than what was offered through the Chromecast Ultra, the lack of a storefront really does feel like an odd thing to leave out. With any luck, it's planned for a later update. As for gaming performance, the team at AP generally found the Android TV app ran well on their various devices. Though I had some issues streaming Borderlands 3, I'll chalk it up to issues with Spectrum and my router, along with my lack of a wired connection.

In celebration of Stadia's platform expansion, Chromecast with Google TV owners can find a promo code in their inbox for a discounted Stadia controller, cutting the price in half to $34.50. Those codes are good until July 30th, so if you want to improve your gaming experience, now's the perfect chance to do it.

If you're ready to get your game on, check out a complete list of supported devices here. You can install the app on your device by using the Play Store link below or by grabbing the latest APK from APKMirror.