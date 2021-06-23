This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung started updating its phones with the June security patch before May was out, but the S21 series seemed to be having issues. Now things seem to be back to normal as the update is rolling out widely.
The June patch first appeared for Korean S21 users on May 27th, but instead of rapidly spreading to more regions, things went quiet. Another June update rolled out a short time later but, like before, failed to reach any other countries. Whatever problems or bugs were plaguing the update seem to have been squashed, with the US S21 getting it yesterday and it reaching the UK today.
As well as the usual security fixes, the cameras have gotten a significant improvement. Until now, switching lenses in the S21 camera app was far from smooth, stuttering, and lagging as it zoomed in and out. That's finally been fixed, and switching between the cameras is smooth and buttery.
I got it on my UK S21 Ultra today, carrying G998BXXU3AUF6 as the build number and weighing in at 477MB. Hopefully, it will arrive in other regions soon.
As always we'll continue to update this post as new devices get updated.
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10: G973FXXSBFUE6, released June 4
- Galaxy S10+: G975FXXSBFUE6, released June 8
- Galaxy S1oe: G970FXXSBFUE6, released June 4
- Galaxy S10 5G: G977BXXS8FUE5, released June 8
- Galaxy S10 Lite: N770FXXS7EUE5, released June 11
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781BXXU3CUE3, released June 7
- Galaxy S20: G980FXXS8DUE4, released May 31
- Galaxy S20+: G985FXXS8DUE4, released May 31
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: G988UXXS8DUE4, released May 31
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G991NKSU3AUE8, released May 27
- Galaxy S21+: G996NKSU3AUE8, released May 27
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998NKSU3AUE8, released May 27
Galaxy Note9
- Galaxy Note9: N960FXXS8FUE5, released June 4
Galaxy Note10 series
- Galaxy Note10: N97xFXXS7FUEB, released June 9
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xFXXS7FUEB, released June 9
- Galaxy Note10 Lite: N770FXXS7EUE5, released June 11
Galaxy Note20 series
- Galaxy Note20: N98xxXS2DUF1, released June 7
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986BXXS2DUF1, released June 7
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A8: A530FXXSKCUF1, released June 3
- Galaxy A20: A205FNPUUACUF1, released June 11
- Galaxy A50: A505FDDU8CUE4, released June 1
- Galaxy A52: A525FXXS2AUE2, released June 4
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526BXXS1AUE3, released June 4
- Galaxy A71: A715FXXS4BUE1, released June 4
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700FXXS5DUE1, released June 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707BXXS3DUE1, released May 28
- Galaxy Z Fold2: F916BXXS1DUE5, released June 8
- Galaxy Fold: F900FXXS5EUE2, released June 4
Galaxy S21 updates resumed
After a significant delay, Samsung has resumed the June update for the S21 series. The article has been updated with all of the details.
Comments