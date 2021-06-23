This story was originally published and last updated

Samsung started updating its phones with the June security patch before May was out, but the S21 series seemed to be having issues. Now things seem to be back to normal as the update is rolling out widely.

The June patch first appeared for Korean S21 users on May 27th, but instead of rapidly spreading to more regions, things went quiet. Another June update rolled out a short time later but, like before, failed to reach any other countries. Whatever problems or bugs were plaguing the update seem to have been squashed, with the US S21 getting it yesterday and it reaching the UK today.

As well as the usual security fixes, the cameras have gotten a significant improvement. Until now, switching lenses in the S21 camera app was far from smooth, stuttering, and lagging as it zoomed in and out. That's finally been fixed, and switching between the cameras is smooth and buttery.

I got it on my UK S21 Ultra today, carrying G998BXXU3AUF6 as the build number and weighing in at 477MB. Hopefully, it will arrive in other regions soon.

As always we'll continue to update this post as new devices get updated.

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Note9

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy A series

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy S21 updates resumed

After a significant delay, Samsung has resumed the June update for the S21 series. The article has been updated with all of the details.