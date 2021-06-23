After making a play with Android smartphones at all points of the price spectrum, Nokia Mobile pre-announced a slew of low-cost phones for the 2021 summer season. We now know when U.S. customers can expect to buy one of them and for how much.

The Nokia G20 is being pitched as an endurance master with a 5,000+ mAh battery and highly-efficient components to last 2 or even 3 days off the charger. Other features include a capacitive fingerprint sensor to the side of the device, a dedicated Google Assistant button, four rear cameras, and an IPX2 rating making it resistant to heavy rainfall, but not immersion. Don't expect 5G on this device, either.

Specs Display 6.52" @ 720 x 1600 LCD SoC MediaTek Helio G35 (Octa-core 2.3GHz) RAM 4GB Storage 128GB storage + microSD up to 512GB Rear cameras 48MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, 2MP macro Front camera 8MP Battery 5,050mAh w/ 10W charging Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio Peripherals USB 2.0 Type-C, fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, up to 2 nano-SIM OS Android 11 Dimensions 165 x 76 x 9.2mm / 197g Colors Night, Glacier

Software-wise, Nokia has promised 3 years of monthly security updates and two annual OS upgrades. Dual SIM slots are available for use by default.

Consumers can get the Nokia G20 in Night and Glacier colors for $199 starting June 28 direct from Nokia and elsewhere later on.