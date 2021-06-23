Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's the middle of the week, and surprisingly we have some killer sales to get us over the hump. The first sale I'd like to highlight is for Stardew Valley, currently the best farming/life sim available on the platform, if not all platforms. Next up is a sale for Evoland 2, a fantastic RPG that offers historical graphics through the ages. Last but not least is the sale for Buff Knight, an idle RPG that's easily a fan-favorite. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Stelios PRO Gym & Fitnesstracker $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- mAh Battery Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quick Volume Control in notification bar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxxy Idols PV: Dress Up and Runway $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Defender Premium - Epic Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Let the Pharaoh Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: Offline RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena Online $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Shamrock - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ergon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Annabelle ui icon pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lillian icon pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Precise : Minimal Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Circlines Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Deep Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Limitless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Video Player - OPlayer $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Custom Formulas $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Europe map $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- HSPA+ Optimizer Pro Version $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Science For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Cult Manager Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Up and Down: gems $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Argo's Choice: Offline Visual Novel Adventure Game $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight - Offline Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evoland 2 $8.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stardew Valley $4.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Flat Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Whale Papers Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flat Dark Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Elements Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Iggy-Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SuperBlack Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments