Android 12 Beta 2 just got a bug-squashing update. Following in the footsteps of earlier Android 12 releases, this new version fixes a whole bunch of issues, including a buggy lock screen, broken At a Glance widget functionality, stuck privacy indicators, and a few other problems. The Android 12 Beta 2.1 update should be rolling out soon.

The full list of published fixes in this update is just below:

Fixed an issue that prevented users from accessing things on the lock screen. For example, swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, or swiping up to unlock the phone. (Issue #190702454)

Fixed issues that caused information such as weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget on the home screen or lock screen. (Issue #190700432, Issue #190644743)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused flickering or jittery animations when accessing recent apps with gesture navigation.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted.

Fixed an issue when using the Android Emulator with an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 that prevented the AVD from connecting to the internet.

Fixed an issue where after taking Beta and resetting the device, some users are were stuck on setup wizard (Issue #190082536).

🤖 We released #Android12 Beta 2.1! This patch release has a few fixes for issues reported by developers and users. If you’re running Android 12 Beta on Pixel, watch for an update soon or visit https://t.co/MASaM0SoWj for downloads. Release notes → https://t.co/rAx3DW1w4R pic.twitter.com/qAR5uCkuK0 — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) June 23, 2021

Other details like security patch level and Play Services version remain the same on this new release.

Google could have snuck a few extra features into Android 12 Beta 2.1, but it's unlikely. Nonetheless, we'll keep an eye out for anything that might be new.

Downloadable images for this bug-fixing update are available now for manual installation or via the Android Flash Tool, though the update should be rolling out shortly for supported Pixel devices (the Pixel 3 series and later).