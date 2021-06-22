Xiaomi is known to make some of the most aggressively priced phones, but its latest offering seems to be cut from a different cloth. While it still boasts some interesting specs, the company's marketing is all about the experience India's slimmest phone has to offer.

This Mi 11 Lite is the 4G variant — the 5G model could make it here if the company sees demand — and it's powered by the Snapdragon 732G, accompanied by up 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers similar hardware at a more affordable price, but the Mi 11 Lite is targeted towards those who would rather have a slimmer and lighter phone.

Specs Display 90Hz 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Dot Display Software MIUI 12, Android 11 CPU Snapdragon 732G RAM & Storage 6GB+128GB / 8GB+128GB, LPDDR4X+UFS 2.2 Battery 4250mAh, 33W fast charging Rear cameras 64MP wide + 8MP ultrawide + 5MP telemacro Front camera 16MP Connectivity USB-C, NFC, IR blaster

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g, Bluetooth 5.1 Miscellaneous Side-mounted fingerprint reader, dual speakers Dimensions 160.53mm x 75.73mm x 6.81mm, 157g Colors Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black Price 6GB+128GB: ₹21,999, 8GB+128GB: ₹23,999

It's only 6.8mm thick and weighs just 157g — certainly impressive for a phone that features a 6.55-inch 90Hz OLED display and a 4,250mAh battery. If you're all about flaunting the phone, the Tuscany Coral and Jazz Blue colorways will surely appeal — there's also a Vinyl Black for a more subtle approach. The photography experience is handled by a primary triple-camera setup (headlined by a 64MP sensor) and a 16MP selfie shooter.

🪶 Ultra-Light Design

✨90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display

🐉Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G

📷64MP Triple Camera Setup

🔋4250mAh High-Intensity Battery

⚡33W Instant Charge We covered all that there is to give you a #LiteAndLoaded smartphone that fits your checklist. #Mi11Lite pic.twitter.com/FRCAsOIYB3 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 22, 2021

The Mi 11 Lite will retail at ₹21,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, whereas the 8GB+128GB will set you back by ₹23,999. You'll be able to pick one up from June 28, 2021, available from mi.com, flipkart.com, and various offline retailers.