If you're like me, sleep isn't a given; any number of things can disturb a restful night in bed. Your phone is one of them: aside from it beaming light directly into your eyeballs, the internet can be distracting when you're trying to wind down. One solution: an alarm clock! This particularly fancy model from Loftie is at its lowest price ever today, if you're into that sort of thing.

The Loftie clock is has all manner of relaxing features, from a pleasantly amber-hued nightlight to built-in guided meditation and very chill alarm sounds. Loftie aims to keep it updated with new content delivered straight to the clock over the internet, and you can use the companion app to set alarms from anywhere (you can also use the buttons on the clock, of course).

For the rest of the day, code PRIMETIME will knock 25 percent off the Loftie clock's (admittedly steep) $149 price tag for a total of $111.75. That's still a lot of money to spend on a clock, but hey, I sure like it. Head over to Loftie to check it out and grab one.